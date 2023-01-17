TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. announced today changes to the risk ratings applicable to several of its Canadian exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The changes in risk rating are effective immediately and details are included in the following table.

ETF Name and Series Ticker Symbol Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Invesco FTSE RAFI

Canadian Small-Mid Index

ETF – CAD Units PZC Medium Medium to High Invesco NASDAQ 100

Equal Weight Index ETF –

CAD Hedged Units QQEQ.F Medium Medium to High Invesco NASDAQ 100

Index ETF – CAD Hedged

Units QQC.F Medium Medium to High Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen

100 Index ETF – CAD Units QQQJR Medium Medium to High Invesco S&P 500 Equal

Weight Index ETF – USD

Units EQL.U Medium Medium to High Invesco S&P 500 Equal

Weight Index ETF – CAD

Hedged Units EQL.F Medium Medium to High Invesco S&P Global ex.

Canada High Dividend Low

Volatility Index ETF – CAD

Hedged Units GHD.F Low to Medium Medium Invesco FTSE RAFI Global

Small-Mid ETF – CAD

Hedged Units PZW.F Medium Medium to High Invesco Global Shareholder

Yield ETF – CAD Units PSY Low to Medium Medium

The risk rating changes were made in accordance with the risk classification methodology set by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of funds. No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these ETFs. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of an ETF can be found in the ETF's most recently filed prospectus.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

Most Invesco ETFs seek to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the applicable index, and are not actively managed. This means that the sub-advisor will not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets and the ETF will continue to provide exposure to each of the securities in the index regardless of whether the financial condition of one or more issuers of securities in the index deteriorates. In contrast, if an Invesco ETFs ETF is actively managed, then the sub-advisor has discretion to adjust that Invesco ETFs ETF's holdings in accordance with the ETF's investment objectives and strategies.

FTSE® is a trademark owned by the London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used by FTSE International Limited ("FTSE") under licence. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA"). Neither FTSE nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote this product and are not in any way connected to it and do not accept any liability in relation to its issue, operation and trading. Any intellectual property rights in the Index values and constituent list vest in FTSE.

Investors should be aware of the risks associated with data sources and quantitative processes used in investment management process. Errors may exist in data acquired from third party vendors, the construction of model portfolios, and in coding related to the Index and portfolio construction process. While Research Affiliates takes steps to identify data and process errors so as to minimize the potential impact of such errors on Index and portfolio performance, we cannot guarantee that such errors will not occur.

"Fundamental Index®" and/or "Research Affiliates Fundamental Index®" and/or "RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of Research Affiliates, LLC.

S&P®, S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco Canada Ltd. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and have been licensed for use by Invesco Canada Ltd. Invesco Canada Ltd.'s Invesco Index ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, its affiliates, LSTA, or TSX and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product.

S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco Canada Ltd. The S&P Global 1200 ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by Invesco Canada Ltd. Invesco Canada Ltd.'s Invesco S&P Global 1200 ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates and none of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s).

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index and Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index ® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco Canada Ltd.

The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

