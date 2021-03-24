TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced proposed changes to its mutual fund product line. These changes are intended to simplify Invesco's product lineup for advisors and investors.

Effective June 18, 2021, Invesco plans to terminate Invesco Global Dividend Income Fund and Invesco Global Monthly Income Fund. On or about March 25, 2021, these funds will be closed to new investors. Existing investors may continue to purchase securities until June 16, 2021. Impacted investors will receive a 60-day notice outlining their options, which will be mailed at the end of March 2021.

