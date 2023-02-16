TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. announced today a risk rating change to a Canadian mutual fund. The change is effective immediately and details are included in the following table:

Name Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation Pool Medium Low to Medium

Subject to the relief obtained, the risk rating change was made in accordance with the risk classification methodology set by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of investment funds. Invesco obtained relief on behalf of the Fund to allow the Fund to calculate its investment risk level using the Fund's actual performance returns notwithstanding those returns applying to a period prior to the Fund becoming a reporting issuer. No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of the Fund.

Contact: Gina Simonis [email protected]

