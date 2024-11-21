TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the November 2024 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on November 28, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable on December 6, 2024.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker

symbol† Distribution per

unit ($) Payment

frequency Asset allocation Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF PLV 0.05351 Monthly Fixed income Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate

Note Index ETF PFL 0.07349 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment

Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.04730 Monthly Invesco Fundamental High Yield

Corporate Bond Index ETF PFH.F 0.07631 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond

Index ETF PGL 0.05311 Monthly Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note

Index ETF – USD IUFR.U 0.07580 Monthly Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF –

CAD ICCB 0.07236 Monthly Invesco Global Bond ETF – CAD ICGB 0.07040 Monthly ESG fixed income Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus

Bond ETF BESG 0.05872 Monthly Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD IWBE 0.05118 Monthly Equity income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 0.12566 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend

Aristocrats ESG Index ETF ICAE 0.06678 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats

ESG Index ETF – CAD IUAE 0.03240 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats

ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IUAE.F 0.03042 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed

Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index

ETF – CAD IIAE 0.05018 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed

Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF –

CAD hedged IIAE.F 0.04984 Monthly Low-volatility equity Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – CAD ULV.C 0.04734 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – CAD hedged ULV.F 0.06646 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – USD ULV.U 0.03381 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low

Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.09596 Monthly Equal weight equity Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income

Advantage ETF – CAD EQLI 0.16132 Monthly U.S. equity Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage

ETF – CAD QQCI 0.17972 Monthly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.com/ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.8 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of Sept. 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2024

Contact: Samantha Brandifino, +1 332.323.5557, [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.