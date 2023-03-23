TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced the March 2023 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on March 30, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on April 10, 2023.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker

symbol† Distribution

per unit ($) Payment

frequency Asset allocation Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF PLV 0.05086 Monthly Fixed income Invesco 1-10 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PIB 0.05199 Monthly Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF PFL 0.08284 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.04283 Monthly Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF PFH.F 0.06954 Monthly Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF - CAD USB 0.05392 Monthly Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF - USD USB.U 0.03958 Monthly Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - CAD BKL.C 0.10611 Monthly Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - CAD hedged BKL.F 0.09841 Monthly Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - USD BKL.U 0.07740 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF PGL 0.05271 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered All Government Bond Index ETF PGB 0.04101 Monthly ESG fixed income Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF BESG 0.05034 Monthly Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF - CAD IWBE 0.04978 Monthly Equity income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 0.11645 Monthly Invesco Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF PPS 0.06079 Monthly Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF - CAD PSY 0.05340 Monthly Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF - USD PSY.U 0.03900 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD UHD 0.06520 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged UHD.F 0.05843 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - USD UHD.U 0.04754 Monthly Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD GHD 0.05261 Monthly Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged GHD.F 0.05524 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX REIT Income Index ETF REIT 0.08083 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF ICAE 0.05834 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF - CAD IUAE 0.02898 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF - CAD Hedged IUAE.F 0.02841 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF - CAD IIAE 0.04426 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF - CAD Hedged IIAE.F 0.04322 Monthly Low-volatility equity Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF -CAD ULV.C 0.04993 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged ULV.F 0.07325 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF - USD ULV.U 0.03639 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.09926 Monthly Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF ELV 0.17231 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility Index ETF ILV 0.14069 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD Hedged ILV.F 0.13558 Quarterly ESG equity income Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF - CAD ESG 0.09319 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF - CAD hedged ESG.F 0.08888 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF - CAD ESGC 0.15488 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF IXTE 0.14868 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF IICE 0.11390 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF - CAD Hedged IICE.F 0.11592 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF ISTE 0.05970 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD Hedged ISTE.F 0.05374 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF IUCE 0.05841 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF - CAD Hedged IUCE.F 0.05258 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF ICTE 0.14526 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF IITE 0.11267 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD Hedged IITE.F 0.11463 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF IUTE 0.05731 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD Hedged IUTE.F 0.05161 Quarterly Equal weight equity Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD EQL 0.10147 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged EQL.F 0.08867 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF -USD EQL.U 0.07451 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD EQE 0.11855 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged EQE.F 0.12825 Quarterly Fundamental Index® methodology equity Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXC 0.27512 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Small-Mid Index ETF PZC 0.15705 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - CAD PZW 0.11578 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - CAD hedged PZW.F 0.08306 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - USD PZW.U 0.08443 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ Index ETF - CAD PXG 0.15527 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ Index ETF - USD PXG.U 0.11332 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II - CAD PXS 0.14733 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II - USD PXS.U 0.10744 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF - CAD hedged PXU.F 0.20355 Quarterly Momentum equity Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF MOM 0.12931 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF - CAD hedged MOM.F 0.12931 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF - USD MOM.U 0.09423 Quarterly U.S. equity Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD hedged1 QQC.F 0.15346 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD QQC 0.03066 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD QQEQ 0.02936 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQEQ.F 0.02578 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQJR.F 0.01840 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD QQJR 0.02119 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF QQJE 0.01959 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQJE.F 0.01728 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE 0.02492 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQCE.F 0.02198 Quarterly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.4 trillion USD in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2022. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

Most Invesco ETFs seek to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the applicable index, and are not actively managed. This means that the sub-advisor will not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets and the ETF will continue to provide exposure to each of the securities in the index regardless of whether the financial condition of one or more issuers of securities in the index deteriorates. In contrast, if an Invesco ETFs ETF is actively managed, then the sub-advisor has discretion to adjust that Invesco ETFs ETF's holdings in accordance with the ETF's investment objectives and strategies.

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.