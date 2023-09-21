TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced the September 2023 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on September 28, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable on October 6, 2023.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker

symbol† Distribution

per unit ($) Payment

frequency Asset allocation Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF PLV 0.04781 Monthly Fixed income Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF PFL 0.08517 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.04556 Monthly Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF PFH.F 0.06781 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF PGL 0.05350 Monthly ESG fixed income Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF BESG 0.05318 Monthly Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD IWBE 0.05031 Monthly Equity income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 0.12235 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF ICAE 0.06031 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD IUAE 0.02869 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF - CAD hedged IUAE.F 0.02841 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF - CAD IIAE 0.04467 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF - CAD hedged IIAE.F 0.04517 Monthly Low-volatility equity Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF -CAD ULV.C 0.04711 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged ULV.F 0.07009 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – USD ULV.U 0.03514 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.08936 Monthly ESG equity income Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE 0.02283 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD hedged QQCE.F 0.02021 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF QQJE 0.01769 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD hedged QQJE.F 0.01571 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF - CAD ESG 0.09110 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF - CAD hedged ESG.F 0.08780 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF - CAD ESGC 0.17512 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF IXTE 0.16145 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF IICE 0.11800 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF - CAD hedged IICE.F 0.12665 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF ISTE 0.06116 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD hedged ISTE.F 0.05556 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF IUCE 0.05719 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF - CAD hedged IUCE.F 0.05196 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF ICTE 0.15590 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF IITE 0.11625 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD hedged IITE.F 0.12453 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF IUTE 0.05857 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD hedged IUTE.F 0.05323 Quarterly Equal weight equity Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD EQL 0.11439 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged EQL.F 0.10081 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF -USD EQL.U 0.08590 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD EQE 0.12955 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged EQE.F 0.14344 Quarterly Fundamental Index® methodology equity Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXC 0.31059 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD PZW 0.12158 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - CAD hedged PZW.F 0.09061 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – USD PZW.U 0.09073 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – CAD PXS 0.15361 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – USD PXS.U 0.11462 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF - CAD hedged PXU.F 0.20890 Quarterly U.S. equity Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD hedged QQC.F 0.15831 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD QQC 0.03122 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD QQEQ 0.03531 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged QQEQ.F 0.03128 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD hedged QQJR.F 0.02047 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD QQJR 0.02334 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IUMF 0.05195 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF - CAD hedged IUMF.F 0.05076 Quarterly Global equity Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF IGET 0.06430 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF - CAD hedged IGET.F 0.06389 Quarterly International equity Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IIMF 0.13905 Quarterly Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF - CAD hedged IIMF.F 0.14194 Quarterly



† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

For additional information, please visit invesco.ca.

For media questions, contact: Rachael Peng, +1 713-214-4193 [email protected]

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion USD in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of July 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FGDCM"), FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), or the London Stock Exchange Group companies (the "Exchange") (together, the "Licensor Parties"). The Licensor Parties make no warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Canada Investment Grade 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index, the FTSE Canada Ultra Liquid Long Term Government Bond Index and the FTSE Canada 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ("the Indexes") and/or the figure at which the Indexes stand at any particular time on any particular day or otherwise. The Indexes are compiled and calculated by FGDCM and all copyright in the Indexes' values and constituent lists vests in FGDCM. The Licensor Parties shall not be liable (whether in negligence or otherwise) to any person for any error in the Index and the Licensor Parties shall not be under any obligation to advise any person of any error therein.

"FTSE®" is a trademark of FTSE International Limited in Canada and Taiwan, and "FTSE®" is a trademark of the London Stock Exchange Group companies in the rest of the world and is used by FGDCM under licence.

FTSE® is a trademark owned by the London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used by FTSE International Limited ("FTSE") under licence. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA"). Neither FTSE nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote this product and are not in any way connected to it and do not accept any liability in relation to its issue, operation and trading. Any intellectual property rights in the Index values and constituent list vest in FTSE.

Investors should be aware of the risks associated with data sources and quantitative processes used in our investment management process. Errors may exist in data acquired from third party vendors, the construction of model portfolios, and in coding related to the Index and portfolio construction process. While Research Affiliates takes steps to identify data and process errors so as to minimize the potential impact of such errors on Index and portfolio performance, we cannot guarantee that such errors will not occur.

"Fundamental Index®" and/or "Research Affiliates Fundamental Index®" and/or "RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of Research Affiliates, LLC.

S&P®, S&P 500®, and S&P 500 Low Volatility Index® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco Canada Ltd.

TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX") and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and Invesco Canada Ltd.

The S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index, S&P 500 Low Volatility Index, S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index, and S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index (the "Indices")"are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and have been licensed for use by Invesco Canada Ltd. Invesco Canada Ltd.'s Invesco Index ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, its affiliates, LSTA, or TSX and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product.

S&P/TSX Canadian ESG Dividend Aristocrats FMC Weighted Index, S&P ESG High Yield Dividend Aristocrats FMC Weighted Index and S&P International Developed Ex-North America & Korea ESG Dividend Aristocrats FMC Weighted Index (the "S&P Dow Jones Indices") are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and have been licensed for use by Invesco Capital and its sublicensees (collectively, the "Licensees"). S&P® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX® is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Licensees. The ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX or their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Nasdaq®, NASDAQ LadderRite®0-5 Year USD Corporate Bond Index, NASDAQ Select Canadian Preferred Share Index, NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend Index, Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100 Index® and Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index ® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco Canada Ltd.

Morningstar® Global Energy Transition IndexTM is a service mark or trademark of Morningstar, Inc. and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by Invesco Canada Ltd. FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies.

All rights in the FTSE Developed ex US Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index and Russell 1000® Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Developed ex US Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index and Russell 1000® Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index, as applicable. FTSE®, "Russell®", "Russell 1000®", and "FTSE Russell®" are trademarks of the relevant LSE Group company and are used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S)Invesco is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2023

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.