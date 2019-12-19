Invesco announces estimated cash and annual reinvested distributions for its Canadian-listed Invesco ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- Invesco today announced the estimated December 2019 distributions for its Invesco exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on December 30, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on January 8, 2020.

Further, Invesco today announced estimated annual reinvested distributions for its Invesco ETFs. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2019 will receive these distributions, which will generally consist of capital gains and return of capital. The distributions will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change and there will be an increase in the adjusted cost base of the investment. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will also have taxable amounts to report.

Please note that these figures are estimates only, as at December 15, 2019. If any changes to the rates are required, Invesco will announce the final cash and annual reinvested distribution rates for all funds on or about December 27, 2019. If no changes are required to the distribution rates per share, the rates listed below are final for the 2019 tax year. Generally, the distribution per unit is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of a fund decrease between December 13 (the tax year-end) and December 27, 2019 (the ex-dividend date), or other unforeseen events occur.

The tax characteristics for all distributions declared in 2019 will be reported before the end of February 2020.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker symbol† Estimated annual reinvested distribution per unit ($) Estimated cash distribution per unit ($) Payment frequency Asset allocation Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF PLV 0.00000 0.22897 Monthly Fixed income Invesco 1-10 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PIB 0.00000 0.04874 Monthly Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF PFL 0.00000 0.04371 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.00000 0.04569 Monthly Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF PFH.F 0.00000 0.17325 Monthly Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF - CAD USB 0.00000 0.08491 Monthly Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF - USD USB.U 0.00000 0.06541 Monthly Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - CAD BKL.C 0.00000 0.19460 Monthly Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - CAD hedged BKL.F 0.00000 0.18979 Monthly Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - USD BKL.U 0.00000 0.14840 Monthly Invesco Tactical Bond ETF PTB 0.00000 0.04696 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF PGL 0.00000 0.07542 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered All Government Bond Index ETF PGB 0.01129 0.24525 Monthly Equity income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 0.00000 0.10375 Monthly Invesco Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF PPS 0.00000 0.05975 Monthly Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF - CAD PSY 0.00000 0.33327 Monthly Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF - USD PSY.U 0.00000 0.25392 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD UHD 0.00000 0.10220 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged UHD.F 0.00000 0.09951 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - USD UHD.U 0.00000 0.07792 Monthly Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD GHD 0.27244 0.13846 Monthly Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged GHD.F 0.27754 0.14105 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX REIT Income Index ETF REIT 0.19560 0.08706 Monthly Equal-weight equity







Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQL 0.00000 0.08769 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged EQL.F 0.00000 0.08291 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF - USD EQL.U 0.00000 0.06687 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD EQE 0.00000 0.93561 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged EQE.F 0.00000 0.96306 Quarterly Low-volatility equity Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD ULV.C 0.00000 0.04434 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged ULV.F 0.00000 0.06975 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF - USD ULV.U 0.00000 0.03381 Monthly Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF ELV 0.00000 0.14467 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility Index ETF ILV 0.69901 0.17599 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD Hedged ILV.F 0.62890 0.15834 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.00000 0.09291 Monthly Fundamental Index® methodology equity Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXC 0.00000 0.20667 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Small-Mid Index ETF PZC 0.00000 0.09344 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - CAD PZW 0.00000 0.30226 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - CAD hedged PZW.F 0.00000 0.21898 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - USD PZW.U 0.00000 0.23052 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ Index ETF - CAD PXG 0.00000 0.31201 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ Index ETF - USD PXG.U 0.00000 0.23807 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II - CAD PXS 0.00000 0.20197 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II - USD PXS.U 0.00000 0.15403 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF - CAD hedged PXU.F 0.00000 0.28000 Quarterly Momentum equity Invesco DWA Global Momentum Index ETF - CAD DWG 0.00000 0.19497 Quarterly Invesco DWA Global Momentum Index ETF - CAD hedged DWG.F 0.00000 0.18646 Quarterly Invesco DWA Global Momentum Index ETF - USD DWG.U 0.00000 0.14647 Quarterly U.S. equity Invesco QQQ Index ETF - CAD hedged QQC.F 0.00000 0.10557 Quarterly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

For more information, please visit invesco.ca. You can also connect with Invesco on Twitter (@InvescoCanada), LinkedIn, Facebook, or through the Invesco Canada blog.

For additional information, shareholders of the ETFs which are scheduled for changes may call Invesco at 1.800.874.6275.

For media questions, contact: Stephanie Diiorio, 212 278 9037, [email protected]

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

