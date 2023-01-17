Invert partners with MOSS to advance critical conservation projects in Brazil

Invert's investment will finance projects to protect more than 110,000 hectares in the Amazon rainforest - representing more than 60 million trees

OTTAWA, ON and SÃO PAULO , Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Invert Inc. ("Invert" or "the Company") , a carbon credit project financier-developer and the future of personalized climate action, today announced a strategic partnership with MOSS, a Brazilian climate tech leader, to advance forest conservation efforts in the state of Amazonas.

Invert's investment of US$1.5 million will go towards the development and certification of two projects in the state of Amazonas, Project Seringueira and Project Jatobá, leading to the protection of more than 110,000 hectares - currently under threat of deforestation - and the conservation of invaluable regional biodiversity. The terms of the partnership entitle Invert to a percentage of the total carbon credits generated over the 30-year period of the agreement. Beginning in late 2023, these carbon credits will be available to businesses through enterprise agreements and to individuals through Invert's Climate Action Platform.

In addition to the two existing projects, the partnership provides Invert with a right of first refusal on investment in future projects, opening the door for the ongoing, scalable creation of critical conservation projects in the region.

"We're excited to be announcing this partnership with MOSS," said Invert's co-CEO, Andre Fernandez. "The continued conservation of the Amazon rainforest has long been recognized as an important tool in mitigating climate change and protecting global biodiversity, and in MOSS we have found a partner that shares our goals and values in investing in credible, regional projects with international impact. The Invert team was impressed by the diligence of the MOSS project team and believes these projects, and all future opportunities, will provide our clients - both businesses and individuals - with access to an unrivaled carbon credit project portfolio."

The CEO and founder of MOSS, Luis Adaime, said: "We are very happy and honored to have the support and expertise of Invert, a company with an internationally renowned technical team, which has developed important innovations in the field of credit certification protocols. We were also very impressed with the expertise of Invert's technical team, who audited our projects under development and already contributed a number of important suggestions for our work."

Both Project Seringueira and Project Jatobá are expected to qualify for certification under Verra's CCB (Climate, Community & Biodiversity) Standards Program in 2023, which provides an industry-leading framework for assessing land management projects that create net positive benefits for climate change mitigation, local communities, and biodiversity.

About Invert

Invert invests in and creates carbon credit projects that produce high-quality, meaningful carbon reduction and removal credits that will help on our path to a carbon neutral world. By selling these credits to individuals or businesses, the Company generates revenue that can be reinvested towards further projects that reduce or remove CO2 from the atmosphere. In addition, Invert works directly with businesses to help them understand and reduce their carbon footprint.

Invert is creating a place where individuals can go to learn about what they can do themselves to address the pressing issue of climate change. The Company helps individuals understand their own impact on the world and gives them a chance to support projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The goal is for every individual to become carbon neutral through their own journey of education, engagement, and action.

Please visit our website for more information: invert.world.

About Moss

Moss is a climate tech that uses technology to simplify and democratize access to sustainable solutions. Since March 2020, Moss and its clients have transacted more than 4 million carbon credits that helped conserve approximately 650 million trees in the Amazon in internationally certified and audited projects. The company is developing several of the largest conservation projects in the Amazon, and is a member of the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development (CEBDS).

