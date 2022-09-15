INVERT INC. CLOSES $25 MILLION FINANCING AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Invert Inc. ("Invert" or "the Company"), a specialized carbon finance company and the future of personalized carbon offsetting, is pleased to provide a corporate update on ongoing projects and developments.

Highlights

Completed $25 Million CAD Equity Financing

Expanded Portfolio of High-Quality Carbon Credits

Successfully launched the Invert App available on Apple and Android

Head of Carbon Forestry co-authors biochar carbon credit methodology

Invert Executive Chair to be feature speaker at Elevate Festival

"In the last several months, Invert has accomplished many significant milestones as we continue to build on our vision to help individuals and businesses contribute to our common goal of addressing climate change," said Mark Zekulin, Executive Chairman, Invert Inc. "We're thrilled to have launched the Invert App in Canada this week and completed our $25 million financing in August. We've already begun putting this capital to work with recent investments in Aperam and BC Biocarbon – two developers we're proud to support."

Equity Financing Complete

Invert closed a $25 million CAD financing in August, welcoming new institutional and HNW investors alongside continued support from lead strategic investor Altius Minerals (TSX: ALS). The equity financing provides the Company with significant capital to expand its carbon credit streaming portfolio as well as continued development of the recently launched Invert App.

New Carbon Credit Portfolio Investments

The Company recently announced purchase and streaming agreements with Aperam Steel and BC Biocarbon for high-quality carbon removal credits ("CORCS") derived from biochar. Aperam is Brazil's largest steelmaker and a world leader in environmental sustainability. Invert also entered a multi-year streaming agreement with BC Biocarbon to supply high-quality verified CORCS. Both of these projects are available on the Invert App.

Invert Head of Carbon Forestry Contributes to new Verra Biochar Methodology

The Company is pleased to congratulate Matt Delaney, Invert's Head of Carbon Forestry for his contribution to developing the recently published Verra Biochar Methodology. The methodology, published by Verra's Verified Carbon Standard Program, paves the way for new nature-based approaches to carbon removal, specifically biochar utilization in soil and other applications.

Invert App: Empowering Personal Climate Journeys

This week, the Company officially launched the Invert App - a mobile experience that will change the way individuals contribute to the fight against climate change. The user-friendly Invert App is simple to download and available on both the Apple and Android App Stores. The app allows each user to measure and reduce their carbon footprint while contributing to sustainable carbon projects that reduce and remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere - all from the convenience of their mobile phone.

Invert to Present at the Elevate Arts and Tech Festival

Invert Inc's Executive Chair, Mark Zekulin, will be a feature speaker presenting at the 2022 Elevate Arts and Technology Festival in Toronto on September 22nd, which is expected to host over 30,000 attendees this year.

About Invert

Invert operates at the core of the carbon reduction and removal ecosystem, from financing the removal of carbon from our atmosphere via high-quality carbon offset projects to empowering businesses and individuals on their emissions reduction journeys.

Invert invests in carbon credit projects that produce high-quality, meaningful carbon reduction and removal credits that will help save our world. By selling these credits to individuals or businesses, the Company generates revenue that can be reinvested towards further projects that reduce or remove CO2 from the atmosphere. In addition, Invert works directly with businesses to help them understand and reduce their carbon footprint.

Invert is also creating a place where individuals can go to learn about what they can do themselves to address the pressing issue of climate change. The Company helps individuals understand their own impact on the world and gives them a chance to support projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The goal is for every individual to be carbon neutral, and Invert will help get people there in an engaging manner with rich content and community. Please visit our website for more information: invert.world.

