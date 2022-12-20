Invert Empowers Carbon-Neutral Holiday Event for Beyond Technologies

2022 event a first for carbon-neutral, corporate gifting through the Invert Climate Action Platform

OTTAWA, ON and MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Invert Inc. ("Invert" or "the Company") , a carbon credit project financier-developer and the future of personalized climate action, today announced an initiative with Beyond Technologies, a global consulting firm providing organizations with SAP expertise, tools and solutions, that saw the organization host a carbon-neutral event for over 300 people by leveraging Invert's corporate gifting functionality to engage attendees in a personalized climate-action journey.

"Creating opportunities to actively participate in corporate sustainability goals is becoming an important differentiator for organizations," noted Rade Kovacevic, co-CEO, Invert. "Employees are looking to work for, and with, businesses that demonstrate a commitment to climate action that extends beyond words on their website or corporate reports. The team at Beyond Technologies have taken this to heart and are actively engaging stakeholders with their sustainability values. We could not have been more excited to partner with them for this event."

Sébastien Tessier, Partner at Beyond Technologies says of the event: "From initial conversation to final execution, the team at Invert enabled our sustainability vision for the event, helping us to understand our event footprint, identifying a climate-positive project for us to support, and creating a branded experience for our employees and their guests to have a positive impact through their participation. This initiative is part of our overall low-carbon transition plan towards Net-Zero, and we look forward to working with Invert on future carbon-neutral events."

Invert's carbon neutral events and attendee gifting offering, allows businesses and event organizers to target carbon neutrality of large-scale events through the gift of carbon offsets to attendees. The experience is enabled through Invert's Climate Action Platform, which supports branded engagement through customized badges and social-sharing tools that enhance the attendee experience, post-event, through an ongoing journey to understand their relationship with the environment and empower climate-positive action.

About Invert

Invert invests in and creates carbon credit projects that produce high-quality, meaningful carbon reduction and removal credits that will help on our path to a carbon neutral world. By selling these credits to individuals or businesses, the Company generates revenue that can be reinvested towards further projects that reduce or remove CO2 from the atmosphere. In addition, Invert works directly with businesses to help them understand and reduce their carbon footprint.

Invert is creating a place where individuals can go to learn about what they can do themselves to address the pressing issue of climate change. The Company helps individuals understand their own impact on the world and gives them a chance to support projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The goal is for every individual to become carbon neutral through their own journey of education, engagement, and action.

Kamy Lawton

About Beyond Technologies

Founded in 2005, Beyond has grown from 100 to over 400 professionals in the past five years, and today supports over 150 organizations across its six locations in Canada, the USA, France, and South Africa. Beyond Technologies specializes in providing organizations with SAP expertise, tools and solutions to digitally transform their businesses. Being recognized as one of the top 20 Best Workplaces™ in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed companies, its service offering spans across the entire transformation cycle, from cross-industry functional and technical business consulting, customer experience, project management, cloud hosting, business intelligence, as well as continuous business improvement and performance.

