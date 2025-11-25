OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Yesterday in Ottawa, Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, co-chaired a meeting of the Inuit Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC). The ICPC brings Inuit and federal leaders together three times a year to make progress on shared priorities and renew the Inuit-Crown relationship based on rights, respect, and cooperation.

Inuit leadership and federal cabinet ministers participate in the ICPC leaders meeting on November 24, 2025 in Ottawa. From left to right, Indigenous Services Minister Gull-Masty, NIYC President Gwen Natsiq, IRC Chair and CEO Duane Smith, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of International Trade Dominic Leblanc, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty, ITK President Natan Obed, NTI President Jeremy Tunraluk, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson, Makivvik President Pita Aatami, Minister of National Defence David McGuinty, First Minister - Nunatsiavut Government Melva Williams, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada President Herb Nakimayak. (CNW Group/Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada)

At Monday's meeting, Minister Alty highlighted Budget 2025's commitment to support the creation of Inuit Nunangat University, an Inuit-led institution rooted in Inuit language and culture, set to welcome students in 2030. Leaders discussed progress on an ICPC deliverable, a partnership agreement that aligns efforts and leverages resources between Inuit and federal departments to establish the university.

Leaders endorsed new guidance for federal justice officials to facilitate full and effective implementation of the federal government's statutory consultation and cooperation obligations under the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. The Inuit-specific guidance was co-developed by ITK, Inuit Treaty Organizations, and the Department of Justice as an ICPC Legislative Priorities workplan deliverable.

Leaders discussed health and wellness gaps in Inuit Nunangat, including needs related to the Inuit Child First Initiative and the 2017 commitment by Inuit and Canada to eliminate tuberculosis in Inuit Nunangat by 2030. The discussion underscored the need for whole-of-government collaboration to create substantive equity for Inuit – the reason the ICPC was created.

Building a stronger Arctic and bolstering Arctic security and sovereignty were key to the agenda. Leaders discussed plans to build safer, stronger, and more prosperous Inuit communities, including through the new Arctic Infrastructure Fund, which will help build essential transportation links in Inuit Nunangat.

Inuit and the federal government have committed to working with the Major Projects Office through the ICPC. In partnership, Inuit and the federal government will build projects, like the Iqaluit Nukkiksautiit Hydroelectric Project which will replace the Iqaluit's diesel-generated electricity--enhancing energy security, reducing emissions and supporting economic growth that connects and transforms Inuit Nunangat.

Participants at Monday's meeting included:

Natan Obed, President, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

Duane Smith, Chair and CEO, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

Jeremy Tunraluk, President, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

Pita Aatami, President, Makivvik

Melva Williams, First Minister, Nunatsiavut Government

Herb Nakimayak, President, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

Gwen Natsiq, President, National Inuit Youth Council

Laisa Audlaluk-Watsko, Chair, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

Minister Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Minister LeBlanc, Minister of Internal Trade, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy

Minister David McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

Quotes

"We were pleased to welcome Ministers to ITK's office in Ottawa, including Minister Alty, who co-chaired her first Inuit Crown Partnership Committee meeting. The ICPC remains a vital forum for advancing Inuit priorities, and we look forward to working with this government through ICPC to continue to strengthen our relationship and build lasting prosperity across Inuit Nunangat."

Natan Obed

President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

"The Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee continues to show that progress comes from open dialogue, respect, and a shared commitment to improving outcomes for Inuit. Every meeting helps us to better understand Inuit priorities and aspirations and identify areas where we need to go further. Budget 2025's investments in education, Arctic sovereignty and security, health and infrastructure are a big step in the right direction, and I look forward to continuing our work together to build stronger communities and create opportunities across Inuit Nunangat."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Established through the Inuit Nunangat Declaration in 2017, the Inuit Crown Partnership Committee meets three times a year and is co-chaired by the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. Once a year, the ICPC meeting is co-chaired by the ITK President and the Prime Minister. The last meeting of ICPC leaders took place in July 2025 in Inuvik, Northwest Territories, and was co-chaired by President Obed and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

On April 21, 2022, the historic Inuit Nunangat Policy was endorsed at a meeting of the ICPC by Inuit and federal leaders. The Policy advances Inuit self-determination and well-being to bring about social and economic equity. It sets standards for how federal departments work with Inuit and deliver programs and services across Canada.

Inuit Nunangat is the Inuit homeland in Canada, encompassing the treaty regions of Nunavut, Nunavik in Northern Quebec, Nunatsiavut in Northern Labrador and the Inuvialuit Settlement Region of the Northwest Territories. It is inclusive of land, water and ice, and describes an area encompassing 40 percent of Canada's land area and all of its Arctic coastline (About 72 percent of Canada's total coastline).

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous GovCan – North @ITK_CanadaInuit

Facebook: @GCIndigenous GovCan – North @Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

Instagram: @gcindigenous GovCan North @inuittapiriitkanatami

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Patricia D'Souza, Director of Communications, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, 613-292-4482, [email protected]; Alec Wilson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected], 1-819-661-1538; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]