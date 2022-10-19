MONTRÉAL, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting October 22, 2022, three additional area codes will be introduced in Québec. The new 263 area code will be introduced in Montréal, currently served by the area codes 514 and 438 , the new 354 code will be added in the regions currently served by area codes 450 and 579 in the surrounding area of Montréal and, the 468 code will be assigned to the regions covered by the area codes 819 and 873. The introduction of the new area codes is in response to the increasing demand for phone numbers in the region, ensuring residents and businesses continue to have enough numbers to meet demand well into the future.

"The new area codes will be introduced gradually starting on October 22. After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code," said Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator.

Important information

Existing numbers keep the same area code

Local calling areas remain the same

All local calls will require 10 digits (area code + local number)

Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611 and 911 will still be dialed using only three digits

Business customers using communications systems that restrict long distance calling will need to add the 263, 354 and 468 as local area codes

The Telecommunications Alliance

Canada's major communications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information about new area codes in Canada, please visit newareacodes.ca.

