Introduction of a new financing system for snowmobile clubs in Quebec

TERREBONNE, QC, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec is pleased to announce the introduction of a new funding system to ensure financial equity among Quebec snowmobile clubs and to provide quality and safe interconnected trails throughout the province.

Over the past few years, the FCMQ has undertaken several phases of a pilot project to adjust the financial picture of Quebec's 197 snowmobile clubs to provide a fair and satisfactory system for the majority of them. Under the new program, clubs will be able to benefit from additional funding to ensure their proper functioning.

Snowmobilers at the center of our actions

By offering an equitable funding system, the FCMQ ensures the sustainability of snowmobiling by providing all snowmobile clubs in Quebec with the necessary resources to maintain the 33,000 km of trails.

"This revision of our business model is the result of a long-term undertaking that will mark a high point for our organization. With this new system, we will promote mutual aid and cooperation between clubs at the regional level so that snowmobilers remain at the center of our actions." - Réal Camiré, President of the Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec.

Participation in this system will be optional for the 2022-2023 season, but all FCMQ member clubs will be required to join as of July 1st, 2023.

About the FCMQ

The Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec is a non-profit organization with over forty-six years of service. It is dedicated to the development and promotion of safe snowmobiling throughout Quebec. The FCMQ defends the interests of its 197 member clubs and their 120,000 snowmobiling members, as well as those of all individuals, whether they are initiated or non-initiated to snowmobiling or simply tourists. More than 4,500 volunteers devote nearly 800,000 hours each year to the maintenance of the provincial snowmobile trail network.

