Introducing Webnames LiteSite - an easy, fast and professional one-page website for great ideas

VANCOUVER, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Webnames.ca, Canada's original .CA registrar and ally on the web to Canadian small businesses and entrepreneurs today launched LiteSite, an easy, fast, professional one-page website builder, to be included free of charge with domain registrations on select extensions such as .CA.

LiteSite allows users to quickly launch a great-looking, branded, one-page online identity, streamlining the process of getting online and being discovered. With a custom domain name, branded email address, and HTTPS security built-in, LiteSite is much more than a DIY website builder - it's both a perfect first website and simple forever solution for professional profiles, business landing pages, community groups, events and more.

"Website builders and marketing tools have evolved and multiplied since we launched Webnames 20-years ago," said Garrett Saundry, Product Manager for Webnames.ca," but what hasn't changed is the desire for a simple, inexpensive, easy-to-manage web presence. Over the years we've learned that developing a website can be a bottleneck for a lot of customers, and what's more, many don't require or want anything major to maintain. With LiteSite, it takes less than an hour to publish a one-page web presence on a custom domain with matching email, allowing users to share their story and be discovered."

How LiteSite Works

LiteSite can be used with Webnames entire portfolio of 500+ domain extensions, from .CA and .COM, to popular new TLD's like .digital, .online and .page. Included free-of-charge with select extensions at Webnames.ca, LiteSite gives customers an immediate path for taking their brand online.

"LiteSite is a simple, intuitive way for Canadians to launch their personal brand or get their business online," said David Fowler, vice-president, marketing and communications, Canadian Internet Registration Authority. "Paired with a .CA domain, a LiteSite page will signal to search engines and potential customers that your business is Canadian."

LiteSite users can choose from five attractive, responsive templates designed for entrepreneurs, businesses and projects of all kinds. Intuitive layout and text editors make the building process fast, with zero coding required, while built-in SEO features and support for social media, videos, images allow its users to make a big impact in just one page. Plus, LiteSite is securely hosted with HTTPS protection via Let's Encrypt, which means users don't need to purchase or configure a SSL certificate. Additional professional email accounts such as [email protected] can be easily added to LiteSite packages, and as with all Webnames hosting products, the data contained in LiteSite websites reside on Webnames' 100% Canadian servers.

To learn more about LiteSite and share your story with the world in just one page, visit https://www.webnames.ca/website-builder or https://www.litesite.ca/ .

About Webnames.ca - Webnames.ca is Canada's original domain registrar. Canadian owned and operated since 2000, Webnames has two lines of business, Webnames Corporate which specializes in corporate domain management, and Webnames.ca, where Canadians can find the domain names, website services, professional email and security tools they need to make a name for themselves online.

