Cheesier x Crunchier. Two Subway Classics Just Got Waaaay Better, Backed by Snowboarding Legends Mark McMorris and Sébastien Toutant

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Just when you thought your favourite subs couldn't get any better, two fan favourites are receiving epic upgrades with craveable ingredients now in even more ways to enjoy.

Subway is on a mission to fulfill Canadians' strongest cheese and crunch cravings and to deliver unbeatable taste – and that's exactly what they've done with the new Chicken Teriyaki Crunch and Chicken Rancher subs. These upgrades include double the cheese and sweet, crispy onions – they're guaranteed to have Canadians saying, "Wow, Waaaay Better."

Who better to champion challenging the status quo, achieving excellence, and leaving Canadians awe-struck than homegrown snowboarding royalty, Regina's Mark McMorris and Quebec's Sébastien Toutant? These two legendary athletes are gliding onto broadcast commercials and Instagram & TikTok videos throughout spring to spotlight these Refreshed Faves.

It's Time to Meet Your New Favourite.

Subway Canada has hit refresh on Canada's favourite sandwiches, with the refresh of two all-time favourite subs – now the Chicken Teriyaki Crunch and the Chicken Rancher – available as a sub, a rice bowl or a wrap.

Chicken Teriyaki Crunch: Subway refreshed the Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki sub with new sweet, crispy onions (cue, Waaaay Crunchier!).

"We know Canadians have their tried-and-true favourites, but as culinary pros, we're always working to push the boundaries of delivering amazing flavour and craveable offerings," says Chef John Botelho, Culinary Manager at Subway Canada. "Crispy onions deliver a satisfying crunch, and double cheese takes these sandwiches to the next level - made with Canadian farm-raised chicken, beef and pork."

Go for the Gold

With 22 Winter X Games medals, 3 Olympic medals, and (truly) countless runs down the world's most incredible runs – pro snowboarder Mark McMorris knows what it takes to win and to push outside of his comfort zone.

"I'm passionate about what I do and about representing Canada on the world stage. A big part of that is never settling, striving for excellence, and pushing the boundaries of what's been done before. That's exactly what Subway has done with these refreshed favourites; I can't wait for Canadians to step out of their comfort zones to test these out!" says McMorris. "My new go-to is the Chicken Teriyaki Crunch; Canadians won't be disappointed by this epic refresh."

An Epic Shift(y)

"When it comes to snowboarding, my goal is always to have fun and ride my best – that means using a balance of doing my foundation tricks with style and also integrating new, unexpected things," says Sébastien Toutant, professional snowboarder, Olympic gold medalist, and repeat XGames champion. Known for his fierce technical rail ability and stylish double backside rodeos, Toutant is no stranger to winning. "I love that Subway is bringing their A-game to these refreshed favorite sandwiches of mine. It means amazing new options with bold flavours and winning ingredient combinations. I am a big fan!"

Not just Better, but Subwaaaay Better

"These refreshed faves are an exciting first step in our 2023 journey," says Doug Fry, Subway Canada's Managing Director. "We're pushing to continuously deliver the quality ingredients, craveable flavours and unique experiences our guests deserve. This year, Canadians should prepare for game-changing introductions to our menu and how we serve our guests – stay tuned for even more."

