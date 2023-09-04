Introducing Tuktu Care Inc.: Transforming Family Care with Innovative Community-Powered Solutions

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Tuktu Care Inc.(www.tuktu.ca), a pioneering community-powered care provider, is thrilled to announce its official launch in Alberta, revolutionizing the way families access essential care services. With a simple, secure web and mobile app, Tuktu Care empowers individuals and families to seamlessly manage their family care ecosystem with a community-driven approach that guarantees on-demand availability and personalized support.

Tuktu Care's groundbreaking platform employs intelligent matchmaking, focusing on demographic, language, and cultural preferences. This ensures that care recipients receive services that align with their unique needs, fostering choice, reliability, and a deep understanding by the caregivers. Tuktu Care is dedicated to executing tasks while bringing the local community closer to care recipients, reducing isolation, and keeping individuals connected and engaged with the world around them.

Having achieved remarkable success in British Columbia, where they have served over 2,000 customers and facilitated over 15,000 hours of care connections this year, Tuktu Care is now extending its unparalleled companion care services to Alberta, making quality care accessible to Albertans and their families worldwide. One of the standout features of Tuktu Care is its use of cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence for matchmaking and care coordination. This tech-driven approach significantly reduces costs, making Tuktu Care services 25-30% more affordable compared to traditional care providers.

Tuktu Care's innovative app allows family members to provide support to their loved ones from anywhere, creating a trusted network of helpers for the vulnerable in society. In an era of rising inflation and increasing societal divisions, Tuktu Care's community-building approach contributes to the realization of the Canada we all dream of.

Don't just take our word for it; hear what our satisfied customers have to say! Susan, who regularly books companions for her mother, states, "Tuktu Care has been a lifeline for my family. The personalized care and understanding shown by the caregivers have made a world of difference." Janet, who books regular housekeeping and cooking services for her parents, emotionally shares, "Tuktu Care not only eases my worries but also brightens my parents' day. It's like having an extended family taking care of them."

Join the Tuktu Care community today and experience the future of family care.

About Tuktu Care Inc.:

Tuktu Care Inc. is a community-powered care provider that leverages technology to create meaningful connections between caregivers and care recipients. With a focus on personalization, affordability, and community involvement, Tuktu Care is dedicated to transforming the way families access essential care services. Established in British Columbia and now expanding to Alberta, Tuktu Care is committed to building stronger, more connected communities through compassionate care. Visit www.tuktu.ca for more information.

