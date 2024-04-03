Introducing TROVE: The World's Newest Wellness Landmark Opening in the Heart of Toronto

This wellness experience will reshape the cities wellness landscape with its debut this April

TORONTO, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, a first-of-its-kind wellness concept, TROVE , is excited to announce the launch of its first location opening in Toronto on April 29th. Situated on Adelaide Street, TROVE represents the latest evolution in holistic wellness, introducing a one-of-a-kind wellness experience anticipated to reshape Toronto's wellness scene and make its mark.

TROVE (CNW Group/TROVE)

Amidst growing global interest in wellness, TROVE is an oasis away from the city's hustle and bustle for those seeking a break. Offering a blend of cutting-edge services and transformative experiences, total nourishment awaits those seeking holistic wellness and rejuvenation. From solo journeys like the salt cave, infrared sauna, and cold plunge to group journeys such as restorative yoga and sound baths, to practitioner-led sessions like massage therapy, reiki, IV drips, and vitamin boosts, TROVE offers a spectrum of experiences tailored to diverse needs.

Venturing from successful corporate careers in law and commercial real estate, TROVE founders Zoë Paliare and Tanya Kololian transitioned into the wellness industry driven by their personal experiences with burnout. Drawing inspiration from the world's top retreats and wellness spaces, Zoë and Tanya curated the best of the best and brought it all under one roof in downtown Toronto. Their shared passion for holistic wellness led to the creation of TROVE, a wellness retreat designed to offer rest and renewal to city dwellers and leaders alike.

"One thing wellness isn't meant to be is complicated. As avid users of wellness services, we understand the need for an offering that takes the stress, time, and over-planning out of the thing that's meant to bring you peace: self-care," said Zoë Paliare, Co-Founder and President of TROVE. "That is why we are so excited to open the doors to TROVE. We will remove the guesswork and barriers to accessing holistic wellness and support people on their journey. Whether it's for an hour or an entire day, our guests will have an urban retreat in the city where they can come to rest and reset and leave feeling fully nourished."

At TROVE, where science meets magic, visitors are immersed in a transformative sanctuary orchestrated by dedicated practitioners, facilitators, and a wellness concierge team. With extensive training and a dedication to holistic wellbeing, the practitioners and facilitators bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to each session, ensuring thorough care tailored to individual needs. Specializing in services such as massage therapy, naturopathy, nutritional counselling, reiki, osteopathy, acupuncture, and lymphatic drainage, the expert team addresses both physical and energetic equilibrium.

"With the launch of TROVE, we are creating a new model of wellbeing that the people of Toronto so desperately need and deserve," said Tanya Kololian, Co-Founder and CEO of TROVE. "We recognize self-care isn't one dimensional, it's multifaceted just like we are. At TROVE, you can expect to be met wherever you are on your wellness journey. Every visit can be curated with your current workload, desired outcomes, and specific wellness goals at the forefront."

Beyond exceptional treatments, the ambiance of TROVE is unparalleled. Expertly designed by Future Studio's Ali McQuaid, TROVE envelops you in a sense of tranquillity and serenity from the moment you step inside, with every corner thoughtfully crafted to provide an immediate escape from the city. But that's just the beginning of the journey to ultimate restoration. All guests will also enjoy complimentary kombucha, herbal tea, nourishing bites, and a selection of other delights, carefully chosen to promote rejuvenation and fuel their bodies in between treatments. Following transformative wellness experiences, guests will also have the opportunity to engage in a moment of reflection in TROVE's journaling nook.

With every detail meticulously considered, TROVE promises an unforgettable experience that indulges all the senses and leaves you feeling truly restored. Your journey to restoration awaits. For more information, visit trovewellbeing.com and discover treasures for your wellbeing.

ABOUT TROVE

Nestled in the heart of downtown Toronto, TROVE is creating a new model of wellbeing. Dedicated to pioneering holistic wellness, TROVE offers a uniquely convenient way for people to access best-in-class practitioners, treatment rooms, serene sanctuaries, and an extensive menu of premier wellness services, classes, and products curated to support the mind, body, and soul.

TROVE is changing the face of wellness experiences by seamlessly blending personalized wellness experiences with holistic care, ensuring each individual feels uniquely nourished and supported in their journey towards wellbeing.

TROVE currently features a state-of-the-art 5,000-square-foot facility in Toronto at 426 Adelaide Street West, opening on April 29th, 2024. Visit trovewellbeing.com for more information.

For further information: For interview requests or more information, please contact: Jennifer Dunsmore, Pomp & Circumstance PR, [email protected] or 519-820-6242