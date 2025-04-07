Introducing the Wolf Scholars Program: A Transformative Undergraduate Scholarship at the University of Toronto for Canada's Next Generation of Thoughtful and Ambitious Leaders

TORONTO, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy in the Faculty of Arts & Science at the University of Toronto, in collaboration with the Wolf Cooper Foundation, is excited to announce the launch of the Wolf Scholars Program, a groundbreaking new initiative that will develop Canada's next generation of thoughtful and ambitious leaders.

Wordmark: Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy; Wordmark: University of Toronto (CNW Group/Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy)

The Wolf Scholars Program, established in 2025, is a new undergraduate scholarship program designed to empower a small cohort of sixteen exceptional Canadian students each year to fully explore their academic passions and interests while participating in an unparalleled set of opportunities outside of the classroom.

Wolf Scholars is the only undergraduate scholarship program in Canada where the entire cohort is based at the same university, benefiting from meaningful financial support, joint academic seminars, and dedicated and carefully curated experiential learning opportunities.

"The Wolf Scholars Program offers an unparalleled undergraduate experience for Canada's most promising students, combining a broad interdisciplinary education, internships at leading organizations, and the opportunity to travel domestically and to the most dynamic global regions," explains Janice Gross Stein, Founding Director of the Munk School. "The Program is designed to educate leaders who can think critically and lead strategically."

Wolf Scholars will benefit from:

A full tuition scholarship , covering four years of study within the University of Toronto's Faculty of Arts & Science, and an annual stipend to provide support for other student expenses

, covering four years of study within the Faculty of Arts & Science, and an to provide support for other student expenses Cutting-edge academic seminars at the Munk School designed specifically for Wolf Scholars, focused on history, leadership, problem solving and understanding the forces shaping the modern world, offering a critical thinking foundation to tackle global challenges and tomorrow's opportunities

at the Munk School designed specifically for Wolf Scholars, focused on history, leadership, problem solving and understanding the forces shaping the modern world, offering a critical thinking foundation to tackle global challenges and tomorrow's opportunities World-class internships at leading businesses and organizations, and practical training in financial analysis and strategic thinking , preparing Scholars for rewarding careers

at leading businesses and organizations, and , preparing Scholars for rewarding careers International and domestic cohort travel to deepen global understanding through exposure to different cultures, political and economic systems, and perspectives

to deepen global understanding through exposure to different cultures, political and economic systems, and perspectives Leadership development opportunities , and a Speaker Series designed to expose Scholars to the ideas and experiences of global and national thought leaders in business, politics, and beyond

, and a designed to expose Scholars to the ideas and experiences of global and national thought leaders in business, politics, and beyond A tight-knit community of friends and mentors

"The next generation of leaders must be equipped with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to navigate a world that is dynamic and evolving in ways that are difficult to anticipate," adds Andrew Sheiner, Chairman of the Wolf Cooper Foundation. "The Wolf Scholars Program is designed to provide a small, extraordinary cohort with a nuanced understanding of the world, a framework to tackle opportunities and the tools to become future innovators, builders, and leaders."

The Wolf Scholars Program, including four years of tuition and the program's distinctive extracurricular experiences, is fully funded by the Wolf Cooper Foundation and the University of Toronto.

Applications for the Wolf Scholars Program will open in fall of 2025 for the 2026-2027 academic year. For more information, please visit www.wolfscholars.com.

