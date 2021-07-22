Introducing The Trebek Initiative, supporting the next generation of Canadian explorers

Honouring the legacy of Alex Trebek, this new initiative will provide more than $400,000 annually to emerging Canadian explorers, igniting the 'passion to preserve' in every Canadian.

"Geographic knowledge has never been more important than it is today, because the better we know each other, the better we can understand and accept each other. My love of geography has allowed me to be associated with two organizations I deeply admire for more than 25 years, The Royal Canadian Geographical Society and the National Geographic Society. I am humbled that these two esteemed organizations will form The Trebek Initiative to help support efforts to increase understanding of Canada's many geographic wonders."

Alex Trebek, RCGS Honourary President May 2016 - 2020

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Launching today in honour of the birthday of the late Alex Trebek, The Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS) and the National Geographic Society (NGS) are proud to introduce The Trebek Initiative; a new grantmaking program to support and empower emerging Canadian explorers, scientists, educators and photographers who will help ignite "a passion to preserve" in all Canadians.

Building on their individual legacies, and a shared history of excellence in storytelling, exploration, science and education, the RCGS and the NGS have focused long-standing collaborative efforts to create this initiative in honour of Alex Trebek.

The late, renowned host of Jeopardy! and philanthropist had a passion for geographic literacy and supported both the RCGS (where he served as Honorary President until his passing) and the National Geographic Society.

"Alex was incredibly passionate about geographic education and exploration, believing it to be critical to understanding our planet and the impact of a changing environment. As such, lending his name to this initiative to help support the work of emerging Canadian explorers was a natural extension of his belief in the power of lifelong learning," says Jean Trebek. "I am also personally heartened to see his memory and philanthropic legacy honoured in this way, particularly as a collaboration of these two geographical societies of which he was such an ardent supporter."

The program will provide grants to scientists, educators, storytellers, and early-career explorers in support of expeditionary work across Canada, unveiling the unknown stories hidden from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Grant recipients will work with NGS and RCGS to potentially amplify their stories with audiences worldwide.

"The future of Canadian natural wonders relies on the actions we take today," says John Geiger, Chief Executive Officer of the RCGS. "Our mission with The Trebek Initiative is to inspire Canadians to make lasting, positive changes for the health of our planet."

"The National Geographic Society is honored to build on our shared legacy of storytelling, exploration, and education with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society," said Alex Moen, Chief Explorer Engagement Officer at the National Geographic Society. "By investing in bold individuals through the Trebek Initiative, we hope to inspire the illumination and protection of our environment and the planet in every Canadian."

The types of projects the Initiative will champion include: exploration of unique Canadian ecozones, scientific research on Canadian wildlife, wilderness or water, photographic expositions on unique Canadian geographies, or new tools to create a better understanding of our environment.

Applications have already started rolling in and will be reviewed for approval twice annually. The first applications reflect the diversity of our Canadian environment, with projects in the Arctic, Western and Eastern Canada.

For additional information about the Initiative and grant application details, please visit www.TrebekInitiative.com

About The Trebek Initiative

Founded in honour of the late Alex Trebek, The Trebek Initiative provides grants to early-career explorers in support of their incredible expeditionary work. The Initiative supports emerging Canadian explorers, scientists, photographers, geographers and educators. The types of projects championed include exploration of unique ecozones in Canada, scientific research on Canadian wildlife, wilderness or water, photographic expositions on unique Canadian geographies, and new tools to create a better understanding of Canada's environment.

About The Royal Canadian Geographical Society

The RCGS is dedicated to imparting a broader knowledge and deeper appreciation of Canada — its people and places, its natural and cultural heritage and its environmental, social and economic challenges. The Society is one of Canada's largest non–profit educational organizations comprising more than 23,000 members from across the country. The RCGS is funded primarily by membership fees and donations. The Society's Board of Governors and its program committees are comprised entirely of volunteers.

