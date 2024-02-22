INTRODUCING THE SOUNDING BOARD GROUP - ACCOMPLISHED EX CEOs AND CONSULTANTS HELPING CLIENT COMPANIES DRIVE PROFITABLE GROWTH AND, SOMETIMES, CHOOSE WHAT NOT TO DO

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Sounding Board Group is pleased to announce a unique collaboration of highly accomplished ex-CEOs and Partner-level senior consultants serving clients in a range of diverse industries across North America.

SBG was formed in response to a clear need that CEOs and C-Suite executives expressed in a confidential study SBG completed in 2023. Specifically, CEOs' desire for objective, arms-length advice and counsel as a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to expensive and long-duration traditional consulting engagements.

SBG members represent a potent combination of diversity of experience and breadth of industry knowledge, and they are all drawn from the world's leading corporations and top management consulting firms.

"SBG's members provide a compelling alternative" says Hugo Powell, an SBG founding partner and former CEO of InBev, Labatt's and several other private and public companies "as short term, experienced counsel is a powerful way to test and refine strategic and tactical issues prior to syndicating them more broadly to management teams or boards."

SBG offers solid, actionable decision making – unencumbered by potential biases or agendas that a CEO typically faces at both the Board level and from their management teams. And, should the situation warrant, we will tell clients what they may not want to hear.

SBG's unique business model is premised on the concept of a deeply experienced pool of individuals (also leveraging a larger network of highly specific skills as required), all operating with no costly overheads, no required ramp up of junior resource time, and a flexible fee structure and fee levels that has proven compelling to clients.

SBG engagements are typically short duration assignments that offer fast turnarounds to resolving key issues of concern to CEOs seeking objective, quantified, actionable advice. Our services are individual, private, efficient and unbureaucratic.

The SBG approach is also particularly attractive to small and medium-sized businesses especially if they are contemplating a large capital investment, a geographical expansion, or a buy or sell transaction requiring top notch advice without the punishing associated costs.

SBG is currently serving several consumer goods companies along with a growth stage software business while fielding new assignments from a diverse cross-section of Canadian businesses.

SOURCE The Sounding Board Group

For further information: For those who wish to learn more about SBG please contact us at [email protected]