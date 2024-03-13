Introducing the Next Chapter of the Keurig® K-Cup® Pod System Product Portfolio

Exciting pipeline of brewer and K-Cup pod innovations include new QuickChill technology that delivers the coldest coffee from a Keurig to-date and the most compact Keurig brewer ever offered

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced a roadmap of innovation rooted in meeting the evolving needs of coffee-lovers and delivering against key product attributes including variety, quality, value and sustainability (see also: "Keurig® Reimagines Single Serve Coffee with the Unveil of its Next-Generation Coffee and Brewer Innovation"). The Company's near-term vision includes the following Keurig® brewer and K-Cup® pod offerings:

Keurig® Introduces K-Brew + Chill™ Brewer with QuickChill Technology™ Keurig® K- Brew + Chill™ brewer with QuickChill Technology™

K- Brew + Chill™ brewer : Launching in fall 2024, this is the first Keurig brewer to offer breakthrough QuickChill Technology™, first brewing hot to extract full flavor then flash-chilling the coffee to a refreshing temperature that's as cold as what a consumer can get from the coffee shop – and 3x colder than Keurig's current Brew Over Ice technology – in less than three minutes. The brewer will also provide the option to brew the same high-quality cup of hot coffee for which Keurig is recognized.

: Launching in fall 2024, this is the first Keurig brewer to offer breakthrough QuickChill Technology™, first brewing hot to extract full flavor then flash-chilling the coffee to a refreshing temperature that's as cold as what a consumer can get from the coffee shop – and 3x colder than Keurig's current Brew Over Ice technology – in less than three minutes. The brewer will also provide the option to brew the same high-quality cup of hot coffee for which Keurig is recognized. Smallest-ever Keurig brewer footprint: Starting in 2025, the brand will deliver all the quality, variety, and ease of its existing Keurig brewers in new, simplified models that are astonishingly small, in craveable designs and sold at affordable price points.

Starting in 2025, the brand will deliver all the quality, variety, and ease of its existing Keurig brewers in new, simplified models that are astonishingly small, in craveable designs and sold at affordable price points. Coffeeshop-style K-Cup pods : In support of the demand for more coffeeshop-inspired choices from the 45 million homes across the U.S. and Canada with a Keurig brewer, the Company is continuing to innovate within its K-Cup pod portfolio. This spring, Keurig plans to introduce new Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® Oatmilk One Step Lattes as well as two new K-Cup pod varieties designed to be brewed over ice from any Keurig brewer – The Original Donut Shop® ICED Refreshers, a fruit forward, café-quality blend of refreshing flavors including Pineapple Passionfruit and Strawberry Acai, and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® ICED Cold Brew pods, which contain 100% Arabica coffee beans that are steeped for hours to infuse each sip with a rich, smooth taste.

: In support of the demand for more coffeeshop-inspired choices from the 45 million homes across the U.S. and with a Keurig brewer, the Company is continuing to innovate within its K-Cup pod portfolio. This spring, Keurig plans to introduce new Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® Oatmilk One Step Lattes as well as two new K-Cup pod varieties designed to be brewed over ice from any Keurig brewer – The Original Donut Shop® ICED Refreshers, a fruit forward, café-quality blend of refreshing flavors including Pineapple Passionfruit and Strawberry Acai, and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® ICED Cold Brew pods, which contain 100% Arabica coffee beans that are steeped for hours to infuse each sip with a rich, smooth taste. Super-premium brands : In recognition of the quality coffee Keurig brewers can deliver, the Company continues to attract a broad range of super-premium coffee brand partners including BLK & Bold, illy, Intelligentsia, La Colombe, Lavazza and Philz Coffee, in addition to Kicking Horse and several other exciting new brands launching later this year.

: In recognition of the quality coffee Keurig brewers can deliver, the Company continues to attract a broad range of super-premium coffee brand partners including BLK & Bold, illy, Intelligentsia, La Colombe, Lavazza and Philz Coffee, in addition to Kicking Horse and several other exciting new brands launching later this year. Expanded recycling options: Later this year, Keurig will offer a mail-back recycling program for K-Cup pods via Keurig.com as an option for those consumers who cannot currently recycle their coffee pods locally. K-Cup pods are made from recyclable polypropylene (also known as #5 plastic), which is widely accepted in communities across North America , although not all communities that accept polypropylene accept K-Cup pods. KDP is actively working with communities and recyclers to help increase acceptance of K-Cup pods where they also accept polypropylene.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9255652-next-chapter-keurig-k-cup-pod-system-product-portfolio/

Patrick Minogue, President, U.S. Coffee, commented: "Keurig pioneered the single cup coffee category in North America by putting the consumer first and bringing exceptional coffee shop experiences into millions of homes. Our commitment to innovation and choice, including offering the broadest portfolio of coffee brands and revolutionary brewer systems designed to satisfy a wide range of coffee preferences, will continue to propel our future growth. As consumers prioritize more personalized, sustainable and accessible coffee experiences, Keurig is proud to introduce the K-Cup pod system innovation plan – designed for any countertop, drink preference and budget."

Keurig previewed its new K-Brew + Chill brewer in an unveiling video. Consumers are invited to visit https://www.keurig.com/k-brew-chill to learn more.

