Introducing The Largest Indoor Light Park and Christmas Market In Canada

"We are only two months away from sharing Noel Christmas Light Park with Calgary. Our design team is busy receiving, constructing and testing our custom designed light structures as they arrive from Europe, Eastern Canada, the USA and Asia. We're also excited to announce a hiring fair, where we aim to hire approximately 100 Calgarians to help celebrate the holiday season," notes Jonathan Houweling, Calgary resident and co-founder of Noel Christmas.

Noel Christmas will host more than 90,000 Calgarians between November 28th and December 31st to enjoy the holiday season. Guests can explore the light displays, enjoy festive food and drink, shop for artisan gifts within the market, and take in traditional carols and live music entertainment, all within the warmth of an indoor venue. The event features a family oriented Santa's Village, live music, a walkable, fully licensed artisan vendor market, and many more activities on a grand scale.

Guests of all ages will be in awe of the Christmas light array at Noel. Noel features an immersive 250 foot light tunnel, two 50 foot Christmas trees, larger than life arctic animals and unique displays, illuminated with nearly one million twinkling bulbs.

Noel Christmas is currently accepting vendor applications for the market and details on the hiring fair will be released shortly. "The beauty of this event is that everyone from students to grandparents are welcome to attend or to apply and help make holiday magic happen," notes co-founder Stephen Verhoeff, "Working at Noel Christmas is the perfect holiday position; it's fun, festive, and rewarding."

Guests can register now for early bird opportunities. They will be notified when tickets go live October 15th, and gain a first look at the best family value opportunities available to attend.

A key value of Noel Christmas is to support Calgary's local charities, "We are putting great care into accomplishing partnerships with non-profit causes. We are working with organizations focused on giving and caring for others through community support and memorable experiences," says Houweling. "Noel Christmas Light Park aims for our fellow holiday lovers to share these values with us and embrace the giving spirit of Christmas."

We are also proud to announce great local partnerships in Red Door Events, The Muse Group, and Full Blast Creative. Stay tuned for more information by following our social media channels @noelfestival.

About Noel Christmas

Noel Christmas is an annual Christmas festival held at the Stampede Grounds in Calgary, Alberta. We are a family friendly, 30 day festival running throughout November and December. Tickets go on sale October 15, 2019 at 10:00 MST. For more information, please visit www.noelchristmas.ca.

For additional information, visit:

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/noelfestival

TWITTER: www.facebook.com/noelfestival

INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/noelfestival/

SOURCE Noel Christmas Light Park & Market

For further information: Media Contact: Full Blast Creative: Aleah Bowerman, (403) 608-2661, aleah@fullblastcreative.ca Or contact: Jonathan Houweling, Co-founder, Noel Christmas Festival, jhouweling@rdevents.ca, 1-778-999-4385

Related Links

www.noelchristmas.ca

