INTRODUCING THE INVERT APP: THE POWER TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE IN YOUR HAND

Start Your Personal Climate Journey - Available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Invert Inc. ("Invert" or "the Company"), a specialized carbon finance company and the future of personalized carbon offsetting, today unveils a brand-new mobile experience that will change the way individuals contribute to the fight against climate change. The Invert App allows each user to reduce their carbon footprint while contributing to sustainable carbon reduction and removal projects around the world - all from the convenience of their mobile phone.

The Invert App: A brand-new mobile experience that reduces our C02 footprint and changes the way we fight climate change Tweet this Introducing the Invert App: Putting the power to fight climate change in your hand. (CNW Group/INVERT INC.) Set your personal offset goals with Invert's simple carbon calculator. (CNW Group/INVERT INC.) Create Awareness: Understand your personal carbon footprint (CNW Group/INVERT INC.) Get Others Involved: Inspire friends and family to start their own climate journeys. (CNW Group/INVERT INC.)

The extreme and life-threatening impacts of climate change are being experienced across the globe, from increasingly devastating hurricanes to uncontrollable wildfires, warming temperatures, and shrinking harvests. All leading to displacement of communities and wildlife, rising sea levels, increasing diseases and reduction in fresh water supply. As the world faces a harrowing climate crisis, individuals want to know what they can do to help – how their actions, behaviors, and efforts can contribute to the fight against climate change, and work towards a healthier planet.

The Invert App empowers users to create their own personal climate action journeys – beginning with a simple and easy to use calculator to measure each user's carbon footprint. Individual carbon footprints are compared to a provincial average to better understand each person's impact. Users can make a commitment to change by setting a personal carbon footprint goal, with weekly check-ins and rewards once that target is achieved. Individuals can take action to reduce their carbon footprint by purchasing high-quality, verified carbon offsets from sustainable projects around the world and receive detailed information to understand how they are reducing carbon emissions – all while working towards personalized carbon footprint goals.

These climate journeys are not meant to be travelled alone. The app encourages users to share their experiences and progress and to get others involved. Inspire friends and family to reduce their climate impact by gifting carbon offsets and inviting them to begin their own climate action journey.

"Each of us has a responsibility to preserve the planet and protect future generations from the increasing threat of climate change. At Invert, we want to be part of bringing others into the conversation, identifying ways to work together to fight climate change, drive funding into carbon reduction and removal projects, and build a community of likeminded individuals," said Rade Kovacevic, Co-CEO, Invert Inc. "Climate change is not a future problem – it's happening now, and its effects are being felt in our communities. The Earth is worth fighting for, and together we can make a difference."

Invert has invested in sustainable carbon reduction and offsetting projects across the globe – from Halifax to Guatemala, to make high-quality, verified carbon credits available for individuals to purchase to offset their carbon footprint. These projects and their credits are available in four categories – avoidance, reduction, decades removal, and centuries removal. Supporting these projects can help drive us towards a carbon neutral world.

Some examples of the inspirational projects available for Invert app users to support are:

CarbonCure Technologies, based in Canada , converting CO2 into a mineralized form stored in cement for centuries

, converting CO2 into a mineralized form stored in cement for centuries Conservation Coast in Guatemala , protecting rainforests and biodiversity while creating local economic opportunities

, protecting rainforests and biodiversity while creating local economic opportunities Tropical Mix Reforestation in Panama , reforesting the land and removing carbon from our atmosphere for decades

, reforesting the land and removing carbon from our atmosphere for decades BC BioCarbon in Canada , using pyrolysis to store removed carbon for centuries

Key features of the Invert app include:

Simple to download and join

Personalized carbon footprint calculator

Badges for achieving monthly goals and carbon neutrality

Access to an engaging and likeminded community

Intuitive and easy to navigate

Ability to purchase carbon offsets from a variety of carbon projects

Available in Apple and Android app stores

More and more engaging features added regularly

There is hope in the fight against climate change, and it comes in the form of passionate individuals working together to save the planet.

Invert is providing the platform – users will change the world.

About Invert

Invert operates at the core of the carbon reduction and removal ecosystem, from financing the removal of carbon from our atmosphere via high-quality carbon offset projects to empowering businesses and individuals on their emissions reduction journeys.

Invert invests in carbon credit projects that produce high-quality, meaningful carbon reduction and removal credits that will help save our world. By selling these credits to individuals or businesses, the Company generates revenue that can be reinvested towards further projects that reduce or remove CO2 from the atmosphere. In addition, Invert works directly with businesses to help them understand and reduce their carbon footprint.

Invert is also creating a place where individuals can go to learn about what they can do themselves to address the pressing issue of climate change. The Company helps individuals understand their own impact on the world and gives them a chance to support projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The goal is for every individual to be carbon neutral, and Invert will help get people there in an engaging manner with rich content and community. Please visit our website for more information: invert.world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, the intentions of the Corporation to pursue the Invert Neutral App indefinitely. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Invert to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: volatility in prices of carbon credits and demand for carbon credit; expectations regarding carbon market trends, overall carbon market growth rates and prices for carbon credits; inability to raise the money necessary to execute its business plan and strategies; the Corporation's business plans and strategies, including acquiring carbon credits, streams and interests in carbon credit projects or entities involved in carbon credits or related businesses; the political, social and economic conditions in each jurisdiction in which the Corporation holds an investment; terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals. Although Invert has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Invert disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws

SOURCE INVERT INC.

For further information: Caitlin O'Hara, Head of Corporate Communications, [email protected],1-613-621-9638