Introducing the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Changing the Shape of the Future

"Our journey towards the next generation of mobile devices is full of originality and innovation," said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, we closely listened to user feedback to ensure we were bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing new innovations to enhance the user experience. Further strengthened by our industry-leading partnerships with Google and Microsoft, we're reshaping and redefining the possibilities of the mobile device experience."

New Refined Design

The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G pairs bold, premium design with advanced engineering so you can feel confident using it every day.

Complete and Immersive Content Experiences – A 6.2-inch Infinity-O Cover Screen 2 provides maximum usability so you can check email, look up directions, or even watch your favourite content without needing to unfold your device every time. When unfolded, the massive 7.6-inch Main Screen 3 , with minimal bezels and notch-less Front Camera, immerses you with a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gameplay. To complete this premium viewing experience, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with the best dynamic sound available on a Galaxy device to date, with enhanced stereo effect and clearer sound 1 provided by high-dynamic dual speakers.

Solid Design and Expert Craftsmanship – The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is engineered with a sleek, unified design that delivers a smooth, high-end feel. Samsung Ultra Thin Glass is now also on the Main Screen, providing a more premium and refined feel for the display 1 . Its design is anchored by the Hideaway Hinge, which fits seamlessly into the device body with the CAM mechanism and enables free-standing capabilities 4 that power all new Flex mode 5 experiences. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G also employs sweeper technology - first introduced on the Galaxy Z Flip, this innovation works within the gap between the body and hinge housing to help repel dust and undesirable particles. As Galaxy Z Fold2 5G features a third-generation refined foldable design, the space for the sweeper structure is even smaller than on the Galaxy Z Flip. To achieve this, Samsung developed new innovative sweeper technology to help achieve the same level of protection in a smaller space – making for a slimmer 1 form when the device is closed.

A 6.2-inch Infinity-O Cover Screen provides maximum usability so you can check email, look up directions, or even watch your favourite content without needing to unfold your device every time. When unfolded, the massive 7.6-inch Main Screen , with minimal bezels and notch-less Front Camera, immerses you with a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gameplay. To complete this premium viewing experience, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with the best dynamic sound available on a Galaxy device to date, with enhanced stereo effect and clearer sound provided by high-dynamic dual speakers. The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is engineered with a sleek, unified design that delivers a smooth, high-end feel. Samsung Ultra Thin Glass is now also on the Main Screen, providing a more premium and refined feel for the display . Its design is anchored by the Hideaway Hinge, which fits seamlessly into the device body with the CAM mechanism and enables free-standing capabilities that power all new Flex mode experiences. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G also employs sweeper technology - first introduced on the Galaxy Z Flip, this innovation works within the gap between the body and hinge housing to help repel dust and undesirable particles. As Galaxy Z Fold2 5G features a third-generation refined foldable design, the space for the sweeper structure is even smaller than on the Galaxy Z Flip. To achieve this, Samsung developed new innovative sweeper technology to help achieve the same level of protection in a smaller space – making for a slimmer form when the device is closed. Customizable to Match Your Style – For those looking to stand out, Samsung is offering an online tool to customize your Galaxy Z Fold2 with four distinct Hideaway Hinge colors - Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, and Metallic Blue. Now you can create the Galaxy Z Fold2 that complements your unique style, adding a personalized touch to premium design6.

Capture and View How You Want

The innovative foldable form and its sophisticated design are taken to the next level with the unique mobile experience of the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G pairs Flex mode5 with App Continuity7 to provide expanded usability1, transitioning between the Cover and Main Screen. This flexibility helps enable you to create or view curated content, from folded to unfolded.

A Flexible and Productive Device – With Flex mode5, it's now easy to capture content and review in real time. With Capture View Mode 8 , you won't have to leave the Camera app – you can clearly view the photo or video you just took, or review up to five of your most recent captures on the bottom half of the Main Screen, and the preview of your next shot will be on the top half. Or take your creativity one step further with Auto framing 9 . Whether you're jumping in on the latest social dance challenge or showing off your cooking skills, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G can record hands-free video and keeps the subject in focus even when it moves.

– With Flex mode5, it's now easy to capture content and review in real time. With Capture View Mode , you won't have to leave the Camera app – you can clearly view the photo or video you just took, or review up to five of your most recent captures on the bottom half of the Main Screen, and the preview of your next shot will be on the top half. Or take your creativity one step further with Auto framing . Whether you're jumping in on the latest social dance challenge or showing off your cooking skills, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G can record hands-free video and keeps the subject in focus even when it moves. Features to Support Creativity – Rethink content capture by incorporating both the photographer and subject's perspective into getting the shot. Using the Main and Cover Screen at the same time with Dual Preview, both parties can see what's being captured. What's more, thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G's Flex mode, take a high-quality selfie with the rear cameras with the Cover Screen acting as the viewfinder.

– Rethink content capture by incorporating both the photographer and subject's perspective into getting the shot. Using the Main and Cover Screen at the same time with Dual Preview, both parties can see what's being captured. What's more, thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G's Flex mode, take a high-quality selfie with the rear cameras with the Cover Screen acting as the viewfinder. Flagship Camera Features – Delivering on the premium capture experience Canadians have come to expect from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G also offers premium camera quality and control thanks to an innovative five camera system. With two 10MP selfie cameras and a rear triple camera system that includes 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide-angle and Telephoto lenses, you can take advantage of flagship features like Pro Video mode10, Single Take11, Bright Night12 and Night Mode to help you capture the moment in stunning quality.

Maximize Every Moment

The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G aligns next generation mobile productivity with advanced multitasking capabilities, thanks to new intuitive ways to interact. Get the most out of your day by tailoring the app display on Galaxy Z Fold2 5G's tablet-sized Main Screen3 to fit with your working style.

Seamless Multitasking – Enjoy enhancescreen layout with eased productivity with advanced Multi-Active Window 13 to control your and flexibility. Open multiple files from the same app at the same time and view them side by side 14 . With an improved Multi-Window Tray 1 , you can open up to three apps at once with the integration of App Pair 15 and the Edge Panel to enjoy added convenience. With drag and drop 16 , you can simply drag text, images and documents from one app to another for quick transfer. Or screen capture in one app and transfer the captured image into another seamlessly with Split Screen Capture 17 .

– Enjoy enhancescreen layout with eased productivity with advanced Multi-Active Window to control your and flexibility. Open multiple files from the same app at the same time and view them side by side . With an improved , you can open up to three apps at once with the integration of and the Edge Panel to enjoy added convenience. With drag and drop , you can simply drag text, images and documents from one app to another for quick transfer. Or screen capture in one app and transfer the captured image into another seamlessly with Split Screen Capture . Optimized App Interactions to Support Your Flow – Elevate your premium foldable experience by choosing an optimized UI on the Main Screen to suit your needs. Quickly and easily switch layouts between a large screen layout or traditional phone layout in the Settings 18 .

– Elevate your premium foldable experience by choosing an optimized UI on the Main Screen to suit your needs. Quickly and easily switch layouts between a large screen layout or traditional phone layout in the Settings . Optimized App Display– Upgrade the viewing experience of your favourite apps, including Gmail, YouTube and Spotify. Use the Main Screen with Office apps in Microsoft 365 to mimic the tablet experience. For example, using Microsoft Outlook you can view your inbox on the left side and at the same time, draft Word documents, Excel spreadsheets or PowerPoint presentations with a PC-like toolbar arrangements.

Galaxy Leadership Strengthened by Strategic Partnerships

Samsung has an open and collaborative approach to partnerships. Through a long-standing partnership with Google, Samsung has established an open ecosystem for foldable devices to foster foldable UX innovations. Furthermore, a trusted partnership with Microsoft, combined with the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G's advanced hardware and large screen3 experience, helps users to maximize their productivity in mobile environments.

Building on its longstanding legacy of Galaxy leadership, Samsung once again pushes the boundaries of mobile innovation and engineering. With the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, users can access hyper-fast speeds thanks to its full 5G19 band compatibility, while the 4,500mAh All Day Battery20 and Super Fast Charging21 mean you can boost your battery, so you can move to the next thing on your to-do list. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G also offers Samsung DeX wireless connection22 for productivity with less clutter and fewer wires, while UWB (Ultra Wide Band) technology is integrated into the device making it quick and easy to share files, photos or videos with Nearby Share.23

Galaxy Z Premier Service

To support customers as they explore the groundbreaking design of Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Samsung is proud to offer access to Galaxy Z Premier Service, an on-demand dedicated customer care service designed specifically to deliver a premium customer service experience24. It's easy to make appointments, connect one-on-one with experts, and discover how to unlock the unique experiences the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G offers. In addition, when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Samsung offers a one-time out of warranty inner screen replacement within one year of purchase at a special price of $199.9925. By supporting three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades26, Samsung is committed to providing Galaxy Z Fold2 users a superb mobile experience.

Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will be available for pre-order in Canada in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black starting today, September 1, 2020, for $2,779.99 (regular price) at Samsung.com/ca and in Samsung Experience Stores across Canada, and will be available for purchase starting September 18, 2020. Also starting September 1, 2020 exclusively at Samsung.com/ca, customized Hideaway Hinge options will be available with four distinct colours: Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red and Metallic Blue27. Canadians can also purchase the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G through Bell Canada starting September 18, 2020.

For customers looking to experience the latest Galaxy innovations in-store, please join us at one of our Samsung Experience Store or Samsung Kiosk locations across Canada, including the new Montreal Eaton Centre location. Retail locations can be found at:

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Metropolis at Metrotown

Montreal Eaton Centre

Scarborough Town Centre (Samsung Kiosk)

West Edmonton Mall

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, please visit news.samsung.com/ca/ or samsung.com/ca/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2020, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Leger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com/ca.

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Product Specifications Display Main Screen* - 7.6'' QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (22.5:18) Infinity Flex Display (2208 x 1768), 373ppi Cover Screen** - 6.2'' HD+ Super AMOLED Display (25:9), 2260 x 816, 386ppi *Main Screen: Measured diagonally, the screen size is 7.6" in a full rectangle and 7.6" accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

**Cover Screen: Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.2" in a full rectangle and 6.2" accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Folded: 68.0 x 159.2 x 16.8mm (Hinge) ~ 13.8mm(Sagging), 282g

Unfolded: 128.2 x 159.2 x 6.9mm(Frame) ~ 6.0mm(Screen) , 282g Camera Cover Camera 10MP Selfie Camera : F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚ Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Triple Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera : F2.2 ,Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV : 123˚ 12MP Wide-angle Camera : Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83˚

12MP Telephoto Camera : PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 45˚

Dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x in optical zoom, Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, Tracking AF AP 7 nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor (3.09 GHz + 2.40 GHz + 1.80 GHz) Memory 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (UFS3.1)**

**Actual storage availability may depend on pre-installed software Battery 4,500mAh (typical) dual battery* *Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical usage. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4365mAh. Charging Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless*

Wireless PowerShare** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA

** Wireless PowerShare limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S20 Series 5G, S10 Series, S9 Series, S8 Series, S7 Series, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 10 Network [LTE]*: Enhanced 4X4 MIMO, 4CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

- Up to 2Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload [5G]**: 5G NSA Sub6

*Actual speed may vary depending on carrier and user environment. **Device is 5G enabled and requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on carrier and user environment. Connectivity [Wi-Fi] 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax HE80 MIMO, 1024QAM [Bluetooth]* Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) [Ultra Wide Band]

*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries. SIM Card one Nano SIM

*SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and carrier. Payment(Samsung Pay) Credit & debit cards: supports MST and/or NFC

Membership cards, Gift cards, Transit cards, Reward point service

*Available in select countries. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on country, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor*, Face recognition

*Galaxy Z Fold2 5G has a Capacitive Fingerprint sensor on the side. Audio Stereo speakers Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support*, PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128

Audio playback format : MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF *DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. Video Video playback format: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

TV connection: Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps) / Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps) Security Knox protection: real-time monitoring and protection.

Virus, malware prevention. (Powered by McAfee)

Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to keep content such as apps, photos and videos, secured by fingerprint scanning.

*Virus and malware prevention solution providers may vary depending on country. Availability may vary by market and carrier. Colours [Essential Colour]

Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze



[Customization Hinge Colour – Exclusive through Samsung.com/ca] Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, Metallic Blue In the Box Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Data Cable, Travel Adapter, Ejection Pin, Quick Start Guide, Galaxy Z Premier Service Leaflet, Brand Story Leaflet

*All specifications and descriptions provided herein may be different from the actual specifications and descriptions of the product. Samsung reserves the right to make changes to this page and the contents herein, including without limitation, functionality, features, specifications, GUI, images, videos, benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, capabilities, and any other product information, without notice.

__________________________________________

1 Compared to Galaxy Fold

2 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.2" in a full rectangle and 6.2" accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

3 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 7.6" in a full rectangle and 7.6" accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

4 Galaxy Z Fold2 5G can stand on its own from 75 to 115 degrees; a broader range of angles may be accessible for users depending on environment and use case

5 Flex mode is supported by Samsung native apps (Camera, Video call, Gallery, Video player, Clock, Calendar) and third-party partner apps including YouTube, Google Duo and more to come.

6 Hinge customization will be available online at Samsung.com/ca starting from September 1, 2020. For orders with a customized hinge option, delivery can take up to 4-5 weeks from the time you place your order.

7 Certain third-party applications may not support App Continuity

8 Capture View Mode also available when fully unfolded. To use, press "Capture View Mode" located in the right upper portion of the Camera UI.

9 When more than 3 people are detected, the frame zooms out. Front (wide) and Rear (Ultra-wide) Cameras are available. Trackable distance is approximately 1.5 - 2.5 meters. This machine learning algorithm detects human face and body to track the subject's movement.

10 Galaxy Z Fold2 5G does not support 8K video recording (4K max).

11 Single Take captures images and video up to 15 seconds.

12 Only for Wide-angle Rear Camera.

13 Users can also use Multi-Active Window on the Cover Screen with two windows split horizontally. Certain third party applications may not support Multi-Active Window.

14 Currently available with three native apps including Samsung Notes, Internet, Myfiles and Office apps in Microsoft 365. (Currently only available between different functions).

15 Certain applications may not support App Pair.

16 Drag and drop functionality works with select applications, including Samsung native apps including Gallery, Internet, Message, Myfiles, Samsung Notes and others including Office apps in Microsoft 365, Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, Chrome, Google Maps.

17 Certain applications may not support Split Screen Capture.

18 Available with 11 Samsung native apps including Message, Contacts, Phone, Myfiles, Internet, Calendar, Clock, Video call, Reminder, Calculator, AR zone, Google apps such as YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, Microsoft apps including Microsoft Outlook and other third-party apps such as Spotify.

19 Device is 5G enabled and requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on carrier and user environment.

20 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical usage. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary.

21 When using the included charger and cable.

22 Samsung DeX wireless connection is available on smart TVs that support Phone Screen mirroring only. (For the optimal experience, use on Samsung Smart TVs launched 2019 or later.)

23 Nearby Share availability may vary by market or carrier. Point to Share works between Samsung devices that support UWB.

24 For 24/7 support via live chat, see www.samsung.com/ca/GalaxyPremierService. Galaxy Z Concierge is also available 9am-9pm EST at 1-888-970-FOLD.

25 One-time out of warranty inner screen replacement within one year of purchase for the special price of $199.99 (plus applicable taxes) if you purchase your Galaxy Z Fold2 5G before March 31, 2021. The regular cost of an eligible inner screen replacement is up to CDN $1,000 plus applicable taxes. Conditions and limitations apply. See Offer Terms at www.samsung.com/ca/GalaxyPremierService for details.

26 Availability of Android OS upgrades and features may vary by device and market. Upgrade schedule will depend on factors including but not limited to complexity of the update, model, as well as market penetration and more.

27 If you have ordered a Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G product with a customized hinge option (SM-F916WDKAXAC, SM-F916WSKAXAC, SM-F916WBKAXAC, SM-F916WRKAXAC, SM-F916WDNAXAC, SM-F916WSNAXAC, SM-F916WBNAXAC, and SM-F916WRNAXAC) delivery can take up to 4-5 weeks from the time you place your order. The exact date and time of delivery is not guaranteed. Tracking information will be available once your order has shipped.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

For further information: Katelin Onishi, North Strategic Public Relations, Tel: 613.883.4684, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.samsung.com

