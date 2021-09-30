Introducing reStays - A new kind of stay for Ottawa bound travellers

"Airbnb has made waves within the travel industry by offering unique homes and immersive experiences. reStays is developing this concept further by creating ultimate luxury experiences with 24/7 concierge service," said David Choo, CEO of Choo Communities.

Urban dwellers, business travellers, and bonvivants alike will enjoy reStays' atmosphere and amenities. The intimate boutique hotel has 111 suites. It offers fully furnished studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, plus a series of signature collection suites.

Each suite is distinguished with modern and elegant designs that include spacious living areas, full kitchens, and in-suite laundry. The building has 24/7 concierge, keyless technology, a private cinema room, SkyLounge, fitness center, meeting room, and sauna.

Guests at reStays will become immersed in the rich history of downtown Ottawa and its local vendors. The unique location places travellers steps away from some of Ottawa's most coveted attractions – Parliament Hill, Rideau Canal, The National Arts Centre. Business travellers will soon come to know Ottawa as the optimal city for corporate liaisons.

Meant for both short-term and long-term stays, reStays seeks to reimagine travel by giving guests access to the reStayers Club, which includes perks and storage facilities for your belongings, making travelling light and accessible. Guests can leave items ranging from toiletries to fine wines and whiskeys. The condo styled rooms make frequent travel easy and comfortable.

reStays amplifies the hotel experience by providing a service that goes beyond a regular stay. Combining luxury hotel accommodations with condo like amenities, reStays offers a new way to travel.

About Choo Communities

Choo Communities is a real estate development company founded in 1992 by David Choo, engineer by trade and innovator at heart. Choo Communities houses the reStays, reResidences, Ashcroft Homes, Envie Student, and Alavida Lifestyles brands.

