Introducing Praxus Health: Leading the Charge in Transforming Canadian Healthcare

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Facing challenges in accessibility, equity, and innovation, Canada's health system is under pressure. In response, the health non-profit 19 to Zero has rebranded as Praxus Health. Praxus Health aims to drive systemic change and create a healthier future for all Canadians.

"With 600+ partnerships and over 10 million Canadians reached, we've demonstrated the power of collaboration in addressing urgent health issues," said Theresa Tang, Co-Founder & CEO of Praxus Health. "Now, as Praxus Health, we're focused on making real, measurable impacts across Canada."

The new name, Praxus, combines "praxis" (the act of putting knowledge into practice) and "us," reflecting the organization's commitment to collective action. This rebrand is timely as Canada's health system faces increasing demands for change. Praxus Health's mission is to provide practical, tailored solutions for today's health landscape, including:

Equipping System Innovators : Launching national programs to equip healthcare providers with tools to drive health change.

: Launching national programs to equip healthcare providers with tools to drive health change. Partnering on Solutions : Collaborating with communities to create programs that meet their specific needs.

: Collaborating with communities to create programs that meet their specific needs. Amplifying Advocacy : Building coalitions to prioritize health issues and influence policy.

: Building coalitions to prioritize health issues and influence policy. Actioning Insights: Understanding public attitudes toward health to inform interventions.

Since its founding in 2020, Praxus Health has accomplished:

10 health campaigns reaching 10 million+ Canadians, including the "This is Our Shot" vaccination initiative.

80+ focus groups and 70+ surveys gathering public input to shape health solutions.

Analysis of 8 million+ social media posts to identify public health trends.

40+ research publications promoting evidence-based health solutions.

Educational resources in 30+ languages to ensure inclusivity.

"This rebrand is more than just a name change," said Dr. Jia Hu, Co-Founder of Praxus Health. "It's a call to action. Praxus Health is here to challenge the status quo, build bridges, and create a healthcare system that serves everyone."

Praxus Health invites media, partners, and communities to join in this new era of health system transformation, demonstrating that collaboration and bold leadership can deliver meaningful change.

SOURCE Praxus Health

For more information, visit praxushealth.ca or contact [email protected].