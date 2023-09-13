Introducing Platform Realty Partners: Purchase-Powered Real Estate Sales and Marketing

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today marks the launch of Platform Realty Partners and an innovative new approach to the sales and marketing of pre-construction projects in Toronto and Southern Ontario.

Platform is the response to real estate's continued evolution. Up to 85% of pre-construction buyers in Canada currently have English as their second language, and Platform now offers developers the opportunity to reach and activate these multicultural audiences who hold unprecedented purchasing power. As a more diverse clientele enters and influences the market, the firm has met the increasing need for an inclusive, individual approach to sales and marketing. Platform's core mission is to bridge the gap between builder and buyer, embracing diversity as the industry's driving force.

Founded by Alex Leung and Steve Cicekian, two of Canada's most recognized pre-construction marketing leaders, and standing on a cutting-edge foundation of advanced AI and Big Data analysis, Platform ensures each new project is strategically positioned to resonate across all cultures. Every launch is hosted in a tailored, experiential environment: culturally-rich marketing that enhances value and brand visibility for the builder.

With a transformative nature built into the brand, the firm is inherently multiplatform and multicultural. It is unique to each builder and each buyer; it transcends traditional methods of sales and marketing to offer a comprehensive, encompassing service that headlines the need to educate and entertain; it is underscored by precision insight and targeted communications. Platform deepens the builder's brand essence by making them the focus, and allows them to get closer than ever before to their buying audience.

Platform Realty Partners has pioneered the multicultural approach to pre-construction sales and marketing in Canada. The firm offers builders a direct channel to their best customers. In translating real estate, Platform has transformed an industry. A new era of culture and community comes to Toronto and Southern Ontario.

