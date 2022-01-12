Introducing Pivoter.org - a new, unique, crowdsourcing platform for the non-profit sector to call for and empower a stronger, more civil Canada

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadians are pivoting in their day-to-day routines. Businesses, schools and hospitals are too. The charitable sector is long overdue for a pivot. Until now, we've lacked a simple, open way for people to make their voices heard.

GIV3 announces the launch of Pivoter.org, a unique crowdsourcing platform, free and open to all Canadians - to post and share ideas, add their voices, and have their votes counted towards a better social/non-profit sector.

"Canada continues to have significant, systemic problems across her non-profit sector, yet policymakers are failing to address them." says John Hallward, President of GIV3. "There are many possible policies in support of this critical sector, with no cost to the public purse; however the Federal government has remained apathetic for many years."

The non-profit sector is the largest sector in Canada, representing over 8% of GDP and employing over 2 million Canadians.

"No other sector so fundamentally affects the quality of life, our values, and the civility of our communities", Hallward adds. "So many struggling Canadians, and our looming climate problems, demand that we try harder to address our social problems in new ways.

Pivoter.org leverages the 'wisdom of many' to help develop solutions to many such systemic problems, including:

A growing 'Charity Gap': The increasing demands on charitable services by those in need are outpacing the sector's ability to meet that demand. Our social problems have lingered for far too long: e.g. Gender bias, racism, environmental deterioration, human rights abuse, etc. Our current solutions are failing to adequately address and resolve them. Many of the laws and regulations guiding the non-profit sector are 75+ years old. We need new policies to allow more social innovation. Grant-making foundations are increasingly accumulating great wealth, via taxpayer-funded tax credits from the public purse. An estimated $100 billion is currently sitting in foundation investment accounts - while charities struggle. These foundations have not been charitable enough, and are not deploying taxpayer money in a timely manner.

These problems are well known to government leaders. In the face of lingering social problems, various government committees have studied and recommended actions to help strengthen the charitable sector. However, very little has improved from a policy standpoint.

We need new ideas and fresh voices to collaborate and call for change. This is the purpose of Pivoter.org: to provide a more democratic approach, instead of relying on the decisions of wealthy foundations, their donors, and old-paradigm structures.

"We can no longer afford to leave our hopes for a more civil, fairer Canada in the hands of wealthy foundations and complacent elected officials," says John Hallward.

About Pivoter

Pivoter.org is a civic movement, inviting all Canadians to offer their bold, new ideas for stronger government policies, programs, and campaigns to empower the pivot:

FREE to join - inclusive, transparent, and democratic.

to join - inclusive, transparent, and democratic. Participants control their own account, and interact as little or as much as they wish.

Active participants can win a $5,000 donation to a registered Canadian charity of their choice. (Random draw: February 28, 2022 )

to a registered Canadian charity of their choice. (Random draw: ) Participants can;

SHARE their ideas

their ideas

ENHANCE ideas shared by others,

ideas shared by others,

RATE/VOTE the many posted ideas,

the many posted ideas,

FOLLOW those ideas they feel strongly about over time.

Pivoter.org is an initiative of GIV3, in partnership with CanadaHelps and other like-minded organizations.

About GIV3

GIV3 is a registered Canadian charity with a focus on grassroots giving initiatives: #GivingTuesday and the "Great Canadian Giving Challenge". Recently, GIV3 pivoted to systemic policy improvements for the charitable sector because new, innovative policies are necessary to truly address our many lingering and systemic social problems.

We need to help spread the word

The power of Pivoter is the voice of all, and the wisdom of many.

www.pivoter.org

SOURCE GIV3

For further information: Arrange an interview with John Hallward, President, GIV3, contact: [email protected]