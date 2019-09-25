Introducing Pandora Me, featuring Millie Bobby Brown

Reimagining the notion of miniature inkings through jewellery, looking at the way we use symbols and messages to express who we are as individuals, the small, hand-finished sterling silver symbols are powerful markers of personality and open to interpretation. From blue moons to bumble bees and music notes to magical unicorns, every piece has a meaning; it's up to the wearer to define it.

"The beauty of Pandora Me is that one person sees a symbol one way, and someone else sees it another way. It's a more playful way to express yourself and your story — jewellery doesn't have to be serious," say Pandora's creative directors, Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli, on the new collection.

The new collection is faced by the actor and activist, Millie Bobby Brown, who has signed a two-year contract to represent Pandora Me. The casual and cool campaign images, shot by noted photographer Cass Bird, feature Brown wearing her favourite symbols and sharing the personal stories behind each piece.

Pandora Me inspires creativity and invites a new generation to discover our careful and considered craftsmanship, made from recycled sterling silver and adorned with responsibly sourced stones. Whether suggestive of someone they love, something they like doing or somewhere they love to be — or simply a symbol that resonates — each piece holds the potential to tell a story of the wearer in myriad ways.

Pandora Me is available online and in stores from 3 October.

Prices: Bracelets starting from C$ 100.00; charms from C$ 20.00; and individual studs from C$ 15.00.

