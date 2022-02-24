Introducing Nova Brightening Serum by Herbivore Botanicals, Harnessing the Power of Vitamin C to Promote Visibly Radiant Skin

It's time to turn the page on dull winter complexions and refresh our skin for spring

Brighter days are ahead….for the seasons and our skin.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Introducing Nova brightening serum, the newest skincare offering from Herbivore Botanicals formulated to target dullness and even skin tone while promoting a naturally beautiful glow. Arriving just in time for spring, Nova combines the illuminating power and clinical strength of 15% THD Vitamin C with super root Turmeric to deliver visibly radiant results in only seven days.

"As we turn our attention towards spring and this annual time of renewal, what better way to embody that state of being than through our skin," said Alexander Kummerow, Co-Founder. "Nova harnesses the brightening power of Vitamin C to invigorate the complexion and promote that healthy glow we're all craving this time of year."

The secret to Nova lies in the nature of its Vitamin C. Formulated for maximum gentleness and radiance, Nova contains oil soluble THD, a more stable and biocompatible form of Vitamin C that works with the skin's natural oils to refresh and rejuvenate dull winter skin. When partnered with potent plants like Turmeric, Bearberry Arbutin and Chebula Fruit, this serum offers skin an immediate boost and long-term brightening results without irritation.

Like all Herbivore products, Nova is all natural, fragrance free and packaged in a recyclable bottle. Its plant based formula is suitable for all skin types yet gentle enough for sensitive complexions. Nova can be used on its own or in combination with other Herbivore products, including the bestselling Lapis Facial Oil.

Your natural glow awaits with Nova. Discover more at herbivorebotanicals.com.

GET SOCIAL WITH HERBIVORE BOTANICALS: @herbivorebotanicals.

ABOUT HERBIVORE BOTANICALS

Herbivore Botanicals is truly natural, sensorial beauty that is clean and highly effective. Founded in 2011 by Julia Wills and Alexander Kummerow in their Seattle kitchen, Herbivore believes in the power of nature to bring tangible results you can

see and feel. Herbivore is also known for its homegrown, activist roots—our name implies an intimate connection to the planet. Our waves of change since the beginning have been anchored around our intersectional values: environmentalism and social justice. By formulating without synthetic ingredients, we ensure that our products are as biocompatible as possible. We package in glass and paper, using recycled & recyclable plastic only when necessary. Always free of synthetic ingredients, including dyes, fragrances, and parabens.

SOURCE Herbivore Botanicals

For further information: Maddox Lu, Sr Account Manager (1Milk2Sugars Communications), [email protected]