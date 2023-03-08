Introducing newcomer to the music scene, artist Samantha Byron with the release of her first album R.E.S.I.L.I.E.N.T.

CHELSEA, QC, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Samantha chose the release on March 8th with a special emphasis on the song EMPOWERED WOMAN, which pays tribute to International Women's Day.

Soon to be 50 in May, the artist decided to release the album to inspire her teenage daughter and women of all ages to have the courage to pursue their artistic passions and to never feel like it's too late to share their stories in creative ways.

New artist SAMANTHA BYRON releases her new song EMPOWERED WOMAN from her first album R.E.S.I.L.I.E.N.T.

EMPOWERED WOMAN resonates as an anthem for all women as it showcases the strength and power of solidarity when women shed unhealthy fears and uphold one another and unite.

