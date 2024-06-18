Introducing Navio Platform: The Modern Solution for Immigration Legal Professionals and Their Clients

WHISTLER, BC, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Navio is thrilled to announce the launch of Navio Platform, a digital platform democratizing access to immigration legal support. This SaaS solution is modernizing immigration legal services, making them more affordable and client-centric. Navio Platform is newly available to immigration legal professionals with a desire to implement a system that will make their firms more productive and profitable. Navio's team is introducing the Platform at the Collision conference in Toronto, ON, this week, having been selected as an impact startup in the Alpha Impact Startup program. Collision's Impact Startup program showcases startups working to positively impact their communities, industries, and ecosystems, selected for their innovation in pursuing the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Navio Platform allows end-customers to choose from different levels of support tailored to their needs and budget, including Navio's unique "Done-Together" service model. Think TurboTax for immigration. This service model provides end-customers complete control over preparing their immigration applications. Expert guidance is delivered through Navio Platform's proprietary workflows, document checklists, and forms, combined with ongoing, strategic, and personalized support from an immigration legal professional. This solution is set to transform how legal professionals serve their clients, responding to the growing demand for more affordable immigration consulting services.

Navio Platform Key Features for Immigration Professionals:

Personalized Client Experience: Clients can choose the support level that suits them best, ensuring maximum satisfaction.

Clients can choose the support level that suits them best, ensuring maximum satisfaction. Advanced Process Management: Streamline application preparation with advanced process management, allowing more time for personalized, strategic support.

Streamline application preparation with advanced process management, allowing more time for personalized, strategic support. Automated Workflows: Reduce repetitive tasks, serve more clients, and increase profitability. Focus on revenue-generating activities and what you love.

Reduce repetitive tasks, serve more clients, and increase profitability. Focus on revenue-generating activities and what you love. Application Screening: Advanced technology screens applications for inconsistencies and incompleteness, allowing focus on strategic management.

Advanced technology screens applications for inconsistencies and incompleteness, allowing focus on strategic management. Form and Document Management: Auto-populate forms and document checklists, securely store, manage, and review documents directly on the platform.

Auto-populate forms and document checklists, securely store, manage, and review documents directly on the platform. Client Learning Modules: Provide your clients with access to learning modules, templates, video tutorials, and step-by-step instructions to enhance understanding.

Provide your clients with access to learning modules, templates, video tutorials, and step-by-step instructions to enhance understanding. Built-in Communication Features: Communicate through built-in comment features related to each document, form, and process step, avoiding delays from inefficient email communication.

Communicate through built-in comment features related to each document, form, and process step, avoiding delays from inefficient email communication. Data Security: Robust data security measures to keep sensitive information safe and secure.

Quote from the Founder:

"I've been working in the Canadian immigration industry for over a decade. During this time, I noticed a gap in the market caused by a misalignment between services available and customer perceived value. This motivated me to explore how we might innovate our service model to reach un(der)served segments of the market and scale our impact" says Brooke Finlay, the founder of Navio Platform. "We are addressing these gaps and providing a solution that benefits both clients and legal professionals alike."

About Navio

The Navio team provides strategic immigration services and strives to lead the change in how to serve those planning to immigrate to a new country. "At Navio, we believe that human potential is infinite. Our vision to transform the immigration legal industry reflects our commitment to empowering people to live their fullest, most prosperous lives."

With a focus on affordability, efficiency, and client satisfaction, Navio Platform is the go-to tool for modernizing immigration practices.

Navio Platform currently covers Canadian immigration programs, both federal and provincial. It has the potential to roll out globally, helping people with immigration all over the world.

For more information, visit our website at navio.world, or email us at [email protected].