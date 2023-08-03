INTRODUCING MODSPACE DARTMOUTH: THE NEWEST PREMIUM CO-WORKING SPACE NOW OPEN IN HRM

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Modspace Dartmouth, now open, sets a modern, highly-professional standard for co-working office space at the Park Place Corporate Campus in Dartmouth. Envisioned, designed, and operated by The Armour Group, Modspace Dartmouth is the second of three signature locations, with Modspace Halifax currently open in the Queen's Marque district and Modspace Bedford opening later this year at Westway Park Corporate Campus in West Bedford.

Modspace is a response to the evolution of workplace trends – it is a mature approach to a refined work environment, offering its members the flexibility they should expect from a co-working space, without compromise.

"We looked to expand the Modspace offering into Dartmouth as we continue to believe there is an opportunity in the local market to provide a more elevated and professional form of co-working," says Mitchell Eliasson, Managing Director, Modspace. "Modspace Dartmouth's location provides easy access on the corner of Burnside Drive and the Circumferential, while also offering our members the convenience of an amenity-rich campus setting."

A serious environment, Modspace is designed to cater to today's shifting workplace needs. This is a space that places an emphasis on IT and physical security, best-in-class amenities, and an elevated design that strikes a balance between productivity and creativity.

"These are beautifully designed, award-winning spaces," says Eliasson. "Modspace Dartmouth benefits from ample natural light, owing to the high ceilings and expansive window glazing, creating a healthy work environment. The carefully-selected finishes and furnishings result in a modern environment where members can be proud to bring their clients."

Mac Interiors was recently honored with an Atlantic Interior Design Award (AIDA) for their exceptional work with Modspace Halifax, which opened earlier this year

Modspace Dartmouth, located in the Park Place Corporate Campus, provides members with access to high-quality and easily-accessible services and amenities, from a modern fitness facility, complimentary parking, and business class hotel, to thoughtful common spaces and on-site food and beverage options.

Membership based, each Modspace location includes dedicated desks, private offices, shared spaces, meeting rooms and breakout areas. Fully flexible elevated environments cater to today's evolving workspace needs, and are supported with premium features, services, IT, and access security. Modspace is conducive to the needs of individuals, teams and groups while providing a premium, professional setting to welcome clients.

About The Armour Group Limited

The Armour Group Limited is a multi-dimensional investment firm. Our practice encompasses a variety of businesses within Atlantic Canada, but primarily, we are defined by our leading position as an integrated real estate development and construction firm. Our multi-generational practice is dedicated to the principles of excellence and is built on the mandate of creating a "sense of place" in our work. The company is unique in its integration of the concept design, development, construction, and internal management of all real estate assets.

