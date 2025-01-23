Introducing Merkley Oaks - The Largest Housing Development in the Seaway

Merkley Oaks: A New Era in Community Living Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on January 25 with Special Guests

IROQUOIS, ON, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Valecraft Homes is thrilled to announce the launch of Merkley Oaks, the largest new housing development in the Seaway since its inception. This ambitious project is set to transform the local community with the construction of over 313 modern housing units, catering to the diverse needs of families, professionals, and retirees alike.

A Vision for Modern Living

Merkley Oaks aims to redefine modern living by providing residents with a unique blend of comfort, convenience, and community. This development will feature a range of housing options, including single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments, all designed to accommodate various lifestyles and preferences.

Community and Sustainability

Valecraft Homes is committed to fostering a sense of community while promoting sustainability. The development will include ample green spaces, parks, and recreational areas that encourage outdoor activities and social interaction. The team is dedicated to implementing eco-friendly building practices and integrating renewable energy solutions to ensure an environmentally responsible and sustainable living environment.

Exceptional Amenities

Residents of Merkley Oaks will enjoy access to a variety of exceptional amenities, including:

The Iroquois Locks

Iroquois Golf Club

Walking and biking trails

Iroquois Beach

Playgrounds and sports courts

Local shopping and dining options

Enhancing the Seaway Community

Merkley Oaks is more than just a housing development; it is a community designed to enhance the quality of life for its residents. With its strategic location, residents will benefit from easy access to local schools, healthcare facilities, and close access to the highway, making it an ideal place for families and individuals looking to settle in the Seaway.

Join Valecraft Homes on This Journey - January 25th, 2025

Valecraft Homes invite prospective homeowners, community members, and stakeholders to join them on this exciting journey as they bring Merkley Oaks to life. Stop by their first Opening this Saturday, January 25 from 12-4pm! There will be a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with The Mayor - Jason Broad, MP Eric Duncan, and MPP Nolan Quinn starting at 1:30pm. Special Guest: Chris Neil (Ottawa Senators), Beavertails Truck, Moose F.M., Bonfire Pit, Gift Card Prizes and more!

For more information about Merkley Oaks and how you can become a part of this vibrant community, please visit our website at www.valecraft.com or contact us at 613-223-8400.

About Valecraft Homes

Valecraft Homes is a leading home builder dedicated to creating innovative, sustainable, and community-focused housing solutions. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for building better communities, we strive to meet the evolving needs of today's homeowners.

This release marks a significant milestone for the Seaway community, and we look forward to seeing Merkley Oaks become a thriving and vibrant neighbourhood.

SOURCE Valecraft Homes ( 2019) Limited

Frank Nieuwkoop,1455 Youville Drive, Suite 210, 613-290-3343, [email protected]