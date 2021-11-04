Introducing Mass Timber - The new construction technique that is key for Ontario's economy and greener future

WOODBRIDGE, ON, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Carpenters' District Council Ontario are hosting an orientation breakfast on Mass Timber – and what it means for Ontario – on November 24th 2021 at 8:00am at the Paramount Event Venue at 222 Rowntree Dairy Road, Woodbridge.

In Mass Timber construction, the new technique of Cross-laminated timber (CLT) gives wood similar strength properties to steel – and makes wood just as fire retardant. Ontario's oldest building resource – wood – is now our newest.

Mass Timber construction means huge opportunities for Ontario's northern and Indigenous communities when it comes to resource development, cultivation, and sustainability. It also means more carbon capture as well as the benefits of the beauty of wood.

"The advent of Mass Timber couldn't be happening at a better time for the world's lungs, green targets, and Ontario's economy", says Mike Yorke, President of the Carpenters' District Council.

The Mass Timber breakfast will be attended by leading experts in the field, including Mark Gaglione form Ellis Don; Prominent builder Leith Moore R-Hauz; Brock O'Donnell from Rothoblaas; and David Moses from Moses Engineering.

Mass Timber event November 24th itinerary

Breakfast and Panel 8:00am – 10:30am – 222 Rowntree Dairy Road

– – 222 Rowntree Dairy Road Mass Timber Training Facilities Tour 10:30am – 12pm – 420 Rowntree Dairy Road

Please RSVP [email protected]

For more event information please contact Mike Yorke at 416-587-5577 or email at [email protected]; For more Mass Timber industry background, please go to MassTimberToday.com

Brought to you by: Carpenters' District Council Ontario

SOURCE The Carpenters District Council of Ontario