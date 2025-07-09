Introducing Mailena: Loreto, Mexico's First Luxury Wellness Resort Set To Debut In 2026

Located Along the Baja California Coast, the 96-Room Property will Blend Thoughtful Design with Beachfront Relaxation and Authentic Charm

LORETO, Mexico, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Danzante Bay, a 741-acre master-planned resort community set amidst the Sierra de la Giganta mountains and the Sea of Cortez, announces its latest development: Mailena. Set to open in late summer 2026, Mailena will be Loreto's first wellness resort and adults-only property, catering to couples, groups and solo travelers alike. The debut of the luxury beachfront resort will usher in a new era of elevated, experiential offerings for the growing community tucked away along the eastern coast of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula.

Mailena Wellness Resort

"Mailena represents the next chapter in Danzante Bay's evolution," said Luz Maria Torres, developer of Danzante Bay. "Our vision is to create a holistic sanctuary where guests can prioritize their wellbeing while connecting with the area's magical qualities and breathtaking natural beauty through thoughtful design, cutting-edge wellness technology and curated destination experiences."

The boutique oceanfront hotel will feature 96 upscale guest rooms including a blend of suites, casitas and one-bedroom penthouses, each carefully crafted to reflect the resort's playful spirit and immerse guests in nature. Additional resort amenities will include an oceanfront pool, a panoramic restaurant and bar overlooking the ocean, a beach club and access to the award-winning TPC Danzante Bay , an 18-hole golf course from Rees Jones boasting some of the most striking holes in golf. Holistic dining will also be a highlight, with several on-site culinary experiences focused on whole ingredients, local produce and functional nutrition designed to support vitality and individual wellness goals. Standout activities include cultural city tours, hiking, snorkeling and exploring the "Aquarium of the World," ATV desert tours, sport fishing excursions and surfing. The charming city of Loreto is rich with culture, beautiful colonial architecture and history dating back to 1697.

Designed by renowned Mexico-based firm Broissin , the architectural concept is rooted in sustainability, drawing inspiration from the native landscape, vegetation and climate. An earth toned color palette, locally sourced stone and soft wood accents will be used throughout to create a calming, organic aesthetic. The property will be composed of three interconnected yet distinct zones, each anchored by a bespoke architectural focal point. The lobby, centered around a living olive tree, symbolizes resilience and longevity. The Wellness Center, located at the heart of the resort, will feature a cenote-style water element designed for introspection and renewal. Lastly, the signature restaurant, set against panoramic ocean views, will feature an indoor/outdoor pool that blurs the line between land and sea.

"Mailena is a place where architecture listens, breathes and flows in harmony with nature," said David Suárez, architect and partner at Broissin. "We were inspired by the mystical relationship between desert and sea in Loreto. The resort is a tribute to the region's natural contours and undulating topography, with wellness at its core. Every element is intended to evoke a sensory experience that envelops guests in a profound sense of personal reconnection and serenity."

At the heart of Mailena will be the Wellness and Longevity Center, an immersive space designed for rejuvenation. Guests will have access to science-based, personalized wellness programs and an impressive array of amenities including a central pool, sensory deprivation tanks, steam rooms, saunas, snow room for contrast therapy, biohacking technology suites and more. Specialty treatments, such as shiatsu massages in the pool, offer the soothing, therapeutic embrace of warm water. Guests will find additional spaces dedicated to health and fitness spread across the property, including a state-of-the-art gym and yoga and Pilates studios.

Perched on a secluded beach within the Loreto Bay National Marine Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Danzante Bay is also home to the award-winning Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto hotel and TPC Danzante Bay, the only TPC-designated course in Mexico. For guests seeking a longer-term, authentic Mexican lifestyle intertwined with nature and luxury, homes are available for sale starting at $1.4 million and lots are available from $650,000. In addition, residents of Mantarraya, an exclusive community of 43 luxury condos and penthouses, will have access to Mailena's wellness facilities, dining and amenities.

Loreto is the only Pueblo Mágico—a special designation granted by the Mexican government to towns recognized for their cultural and natural richness—with an international airport. The destination continues to draw discerning travelers seeking unspoiled beauty, world-class golf, laid-back energy and abundant wildlife. Direct flights are available from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Tijuana, Phoenix, Dallas and Calgary.

Reservations are expected to open in March 2026. For more information on Mailena, please visit http://mailenawellnessresort.com/ and @mailena_wellness_resort .

About Mailena by Danzante Bay:

Mailena is a boutique luxury wellness resort opening in Loreto, Mexico in late summer 2026. Thoughtfully integrated into its natural surroundings, the resort combines luxury and functionality with immersive wellness facilities, sustainable architecture and serene design. Designed by Mexico-based firm Broissin, the property features luxurious accommodations and spaces that blend with the surrounding natural landscape, bespoke wellness facilities and programming, mediterranean-inspired dining and abundant outdoor activities.

