Introducing Kismet: a Mobile-first advertising platform for brands and agencies

After technology investment and successful campaign pilots, industry leader Curate Mobile launches new standalone company that offers proprietary programmatic solutions

TORONTO, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The team at Curate Mobile is proud to announce the official launch of a new company, Kismet. This is the most significant launch by the company to date following years of growth and thought leadership in the mobile marketing industry.

The new business is aimed specifically at advertising brands and agencies, and provides privacy- centric, mobile-first, fully transparent programmatic solutions. It addresses the opportunity in the industry to bridge the gap between performance marketing and branding through technology and the use of more detailed insights into the customer journey. In this way, they are able to provide greater yield and lifetime values to advertisers while remaining committed to consumer privacy. Further, with nearly 70% of global display advertising expected to be bought programmatically in 2021 and beyond, Kismet fills much-needed demand in the marketplace as mobile consumer usage continues to surge.

After major investment in its proprietary, owned and operated technology, the team was able to perfect its programmatic solutions over the past year with a handful of select partners across verticals like Entertainment, Commerce and Gaming. Key details and market differentiators about Kismet include:

Privacy-centric, with radical transparency

SKAdNetwork-certified, with SKAN-as-a-ServiceTM as a new offering for partners looking for opportunities on iOS 14.5 and 14.6. SKAN-as-a-Service allows brands and agencies to use their SKAdNetwork ID or to use Kismet's

Outcomes-focused offering dozens of targeting parameters, custom reporting and high- engagement creatives

Brand Safety and Guaranteed ROAS yields a truly safe, scalable solution for partners

"The changes in our industry over the last year, especially with Apple's updates related to consumer privacy, have ushered in a period of necessary adaptation for mobile marketing professionals," said CEO and Founder Marc Porcelli. "Through our insights and experience with Curate over the last several years, we were able to build a mobile-first programmatic platform in Kismet that reaches consumers on the device they spend the most time on while delivering the right message, at the right time, in the right format to the precise target audience."

The launch of Kismet comes on the heels of rapid growth by the team at Curate Mobile since 2015, having been named by the Financial Times and Globe and Mail as one of the fastest growing companies in Canada. The team is also part of the Forbes Technology Council and the Canadian Council of Innovators. It has been recently named a "A Great Place to Work" in Canada with special recognition in the areas of Inclusion and Mental Wellness.

About Kismet:

Kismet is the newest launch by the team at Curate Mobile and is a standalone business operation. Kismet provides mobile-first, outcomes-based programmatic solutions to brands and advertisers leveraging its founding principles of transparency, brand safety and guaranteed ROAS. For more information, visit https://www.kismet.ai or email [email protected] .

Since 2015, Curate Mobile has been a leader in the affiliate marketplace through performance- focused, mobile marketing offering advertisers cloud-based, on-demand technology platforms. Curate's solutions have aided companies large and small to achieve aggressive growth metrics. Throughout its history, the company has taken a data centric approach to its partnerships and was founded on principles of providing full transparency to its partners. For more information, visit https://www.curatemobile.com .

