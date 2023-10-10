Introducing Juel Group: A Brilliant New Chapter in Bulk Material Delivery

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today marks the unveiling of Juel Group, a shining beacon of excellence in the world of bulk supply and delivery. Juel brings together five renowned brands – Brock Aggregates, Draglam Salt, Earthco Soil Mixtures, Draglam Waste & Recycling, and Less Mess – under one united umbrella, ensuring a seamless and enhanced experience for their valued customers.

Juel Group draws inspiration from the brilliance and allure of gemstones, reflecting their commitment to deliver unparalleled service and performance that outshines the competition. With a legacy spanning over half a century in serving the GTA construction industry, Juel is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of their customers with utmost precision.

Their primary focus is on next-level delivery, leveraging expanded technology capabilities. They understand that their customers require swift and efficient service, supported by user-friendly technology. That's why, under their new centralized leadership model, they have established synergies to deliver on these expectations, cementing their position as reliable partners in performance.

As they embark on this exciting new chapter, Juel remains dedicated to offering high-quality products and acting as trusted advisors to their customers. Their customers' trust is the crown jewel of their success, and Juel is committed to providing unwavering support throughout their projects. Their renewed focus on logistics capabilities will enable them to streamline bulk transport and enhance overall delivery efficiency.

To ensure their continued success and excellence in delivery for the next 50 years, Juel Group is making significant investments in technology, innovation, and strategic acquisitions. These strategic initiatives will bolster their capabilities and solidify their position as industry leaders, catering to the ever-changing needs of the construction sector.

Industry professionals and stakeholders are invited to join Juel Group on this exceptional journey of unparalleled performance. Juel is poised to shine brighter than ever, delivering aggregate, soil, salt and waste solutions that exceed expectations and leave a lasting impact.

About Juel Group:

Juel Group is a leader in bulk material supply and delivery, comprising Brock Aggregates, Draglam Salt, Earthco Soil Mixtures, Draglam Waste & Recycling, and Less Mess. With a legacy of over 50 years serving the GTA construction industry, Juel leverages its expansive network, advanced technology, and commitment to customer satisfaction to deliver exceptional aggregate, soil, salt, and waste solutions. As a trusted partner, Juel Group is dedicated to shining brightly in the world of bulk supply and delivery.

