Introducing homeFree: Revolutionizing Real Estate Again

EDMONTON, AB, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, homeFree announced its official launch, bringing a fresh perspective to the real estate industry. Built on a foundation of service and trust, homeFree provides everything needed to sell your home privately while empowering customers to feel confident throughout the process.

Founded by a team of experienced real estate professionals, homeFree is the brainchild of the same group that launched ComFree in 2002, the first for-sale-by-owner model in Canada. With an obsession for exceptional service, saving customers money, and offering a better experience, the homeFree founders know just what it takes to complete a private sale.

"Our core purpose at homeFree is to uphold integrity and trust while providing robust service and full support to our customers," said Travis Holowach, Co-Founder of homeFree. "We know that selling a home is a significant life event, and our mission is to make it as seamless and stress-free as possible."

homeFree provides a comprehensive range of services, including online listings, education and marketing tools, professional photography, and support seven days a week. Customers also gain access to various partners such as mortgage brokers, lawyers, and home inspectors for any additional expertise that is required during their transaction. The company's website offers easy-to-use tools to list and manage your property, as well as the ability to book showings and negotiate offers.

"We believe that every homeowner should have the opportunity to sell or buy their home privately, without having to pay exorbitant commissions to real estate agents," said Erin Holowach, Co-Founder. "Our goal is to disrupt the industry once again and provide an alternative that is both cost-effective and value based."

homeFree is poised to revolutionize the real estate industry having already helped thousands on their real estate journey under the ComFree banner. The company's launch is a significant milestone and marks the beginning of a new era for private real estate sales in Canada.

About homeFree

homeFree is an Edmonton-based company that provides everything needed to sell and buy homes privately. Founded in 2023, the company is built on a foundation of service and trust, with an unwavering commitment to upholding integrity and empowering customers throughout the entire real estate process. For more information, visit homefreerealty.com .

