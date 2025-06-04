Introducing Health Quality Alberta

CALGARY, AB, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Health Quality Council of Alberta proudly announces its name change to Health Quality Alberta.

"This new name encompasses more boldly who we are and our place in the refocused healthcare system," says Dr. Raj Sherman, board chair, Health Quality Alberta. "It ensures the organization's purpose is clear. We will continue to support the healthcare system as an objective expert and credible advisor focused on promoting and improving quality and integrated people-centred care for every user of the health system."

Health Quality Alberta operates independently from the provincial health agencies and healthcare delivery organizations, providing an objective, trusted, and evidence-based perspective.

"We serve as a bridge across the provincial health agencies and service delivery organizations, providing our expertise on quality to assist with integration and innovation across the health system," says Dr. David Zygun, acting chief executive officer, Health Quality Alberta. "With the changes underway in Alberta, it is a critical time to monitor and measure quality, including patient and provider experiences."

The organization has long been about quality. For more than 20 years it has been a thought leader and facilitator in quality improvement, bringing together patients, families, and system partners to assess the healthcare system and understand patient experiences, and to identify and promote effective practices. It helped create the Alberta Quality Matrix for Health to define healthcare quality and provide a common language to support improvement. Health Quality Alberta has recently reviewed how healthcare quality is defined in Alberta and will soon release seven updated dimensions, including safety, people-centredness, and equitable. These dimensions will be foundational to its improvement efforts.

"Every health system strives to be high performing. Alberta's is no exception. There are always opportunities to enhance the experience of patients and families and find ways to improve performance and health outcomes," adds Dr. Sherman. "And that's why Health Quality Alberta exists."

For more information about Health Quality Alberta, visit www.hqa.ca

