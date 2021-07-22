Introducing "Fairmont Weddings, by Neil Lane"

Available exclusively at Fairmont properties across North & Central America, the new " Fairmont Weddings, by Neil Lane " package merges Lane's passion for design with the extraordinary expertise, iconic venues, luxury offerings, and thoughtful services for which Fairmont is known, for a celebration of love that will be like no other.

Understanding that every couple wants their wedding to represent their unique love story, the package offers a highly personalized, bespoke approach by curating special moments throughout the planning process to ensure that the journey to the wedding ceremony is as meaningful and memorable as the big day itself.

One-of-a-kind experiences exclusive to "Fairmont Weddings, by Neil Lane" couples include:

*The first ten couples with a confirmed booking of the "Fairmont Weddings, by Neil Lane" package will receive a private one-on-one virtual consultation with Neil Lane

Personalized consultation with an expert Fairmont Wedding Planner, who will coordinate wedding celebration design inspired by one of Lane's six signature styles – romantic, lavish, modern, elegant, rustic and vintage – that seamlessly melds with the couple's own personal vision

Design consultation with the wedding experts at Paper Source to personally tailor complimentary Save the Dates from the Neil Lane by Paper Source collection, each set inspired by a piece of vintage jewelry from Neil's studio, then illustrated and embellished by the talented Paper Source designers to represent each couple's individual love story; also includes an exclusive 40 percent discount on wedding Invitations

A personal Concierge assigned to look after all of the couple's needs and desires throughout their stay and wedding festivities

A special private dinner with Fairmont Executive Chef, for the couple and 4 guests, to create a customized 4-course menu for the wedding, including wine pairings and a custom-made wedding cake

A cocktail-making session with one of Fairmont's global Tastemakers to create a one-of-a-kind bespoke cocktail inspired by the couple, to be served at the cocktail hour and reception

A surprise midnight snack to cap off the wedding reception inspired by the couple's favorite foods

Fairmont-curated favors for the wedding party, including monogrammed robes, slippers, personalized Le Labo amenities, luxury pajamas, sleep masks, and more

amenities, luxury pajamas, sleep masks, and more A set of personalized collectible crystal flutes and rare vintage champagne, exclusively for the couple's toasts

A private shopping session for the engaged couple and their Best Man / Maid of Honor to select the perfect attire for all the wedding activities, at the hotel or in partnership with a local luxury retailer

The opportunity to take engagement photos on the grounds and/or in one of the hotel's luxury suites, complete with pre-shoot hair and makeup – to potentially include exclusive access to areas not typically open to the public

A surprise "sneak away" mini date planned especially for each couple, the gift of a couple hours away from the hustle and bustle of the wedding weekend to reconnect with each other before the wedding

Access to Fairmont's Platinum Honeymoon Program

A signed copy of the acclaimed book, Style Your Wedding with Neil Lane

"Planning a wedding is an enormous task, one which not everyone wants or is able to tackle on their own," said Lane. "I am thrilled to have found a partner with an outstanding reputation, an experienced events team and a rich history in planning the perfect celebrations. This is an incredible opportunity to share my aesthetic and ideas, which are derived from decades of being part of my clients' great love stories, and helping to bring to them to life for the very first time."

"There are only a few names as indelibly linked to the wedding love story, from engagement to marriage, as Neil Lane. Every day, he continues to encourage and inspire couples in a whole new way, and we are honored to be part of his journey," says Jeff Doane, Chief Commercial Officer, Accor North & Central America. "Together, we hope to inspire, engage, and most importantly, assist couples in envisioning and planning one of the most important days of their life, down to the very last detail."

The "Fairmont Weddings, by Neil Lane" wedding package is available for booking through the end of 2021, for weddings taking place through the end of 2022. For more information, please visit FairmontWeddingsStyledbyNeilLane.com.

About Neil Lane

Neil Lane is a celebrated designer, collector, curator, and bridal authority. With an eye for style and elegance, Lane is an avid collector of rare jewels, sculptures and fine art. He has mastered the art of creating unique designs, inspired by influential periods in history with a contemporary flair. Lane is recognized as the official ring designer for ABC's The Bachelor franchise, and his signature couture designs have appeared on some of the world's most glamorous celebrities and red carpets. From the moment a couple makes their engagement official, throughout the planning phases, on their wedding day, and beyond, Lane is a part of their special love story. His aesthetic lends itself to both bridal and fashion jewelry through the Neil Lane ® collection exclusively* at Kay Jewelers®, and has inspired diverse collaborations that celebrate key moments in life and love. With curated wedding invitation suites at Paper Source, a tabletop collection with Fortessa that brings style, a bridal collection with Nine West and elegance to the home and his first book, Style Your Wedding With Neil Lane, published by DK | Penguin Random House, Lane is an authoritative voice for a couple's happily-ever-after. Lane continues to broaden his creative vision and expand his brand footprint through a new partnership with Fairmont Hotels & Resort.

For more information, visit www.neillane.com

Follow Neil Lane on Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

About Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises the grandest of moments that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

fairmont.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

SOURCE Accor Management Canada Inc.

For further information: Hadley Sullivan, Accor, North & Central America, Sr. Manager of Communications, [email protected]; Jennifer Reich, August 28 Studio, [email protected]; Maria-Paula Galia, Wild Child Group PR, [email protected]

Related Links

https://fairmontweddingsstyledbyneillane.com/

