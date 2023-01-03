Introducing Factor, Canada's New Clean Eating, Ready-to-Heat Meal Delivery Service

Healthy eating resolutions are easier than ever to keep, with

chef-prepared, dietitian-approved meals delivered right to your doorstep

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, US-founded Factor heads north, launching its ready-to-heat meal delivery service in Canada. Factor makes it easier than ever to make better mealtime choices, with chef-prepared, dietitian-approved meals delivered directly to your doorstep.

Factor has been available in the US since 2012 and is the country's largest ready-to-heat meal brand*. Factor is now available across Ontario, with a national roll-out planned for the coming months.

Factor offers convenience without compromise, helping Canadians turn healthy eating from a hassle to a habit. (CNW Group/Factor) Factor makes clean eating simple and stress-free with chef-prepared, dietitian-approved meals delivered right to your doorstep. (CNW Group/Factor)

"This is convenience without compromise," explains Conal Gould, General Manager, Factor Canada. "With Factor, made-from-scratch, chef-prepared meals are delivered fresh to your door every week - all you need to do is heat-and-eat."

Expert chefs prepare every Factor meal from scratch, using only high-quality, fresh ingredients, including premium proteins raised without antibiotics, and all meals are free from refined sugar and oils. Every order is delivered fresh - never frozen - and is ready-to-heat in just minutes. Registered dietitians work hand-in-hand with the kitchen to ensure every meal is packed with premium, science-backed nutritional quality and every customer has the opportunity to participate in a complimentary 20-minute call with an in-house dietitian.

Dishes like vegetarian Vegetable Ratatouille with Mascarpone Polenta, or a Keto Jalapeño-Lime-Cheddar Chicken with Spicy Cilantro Cauliflower Rice are specifically crafted to fit a wide variety of diets, including Calorie-Smart, Keto, Vegan and Vegetarian, to help anyone achieve their fitness, nutrition and lifestyle goals. New meal offerings are added weekly, plus, there are some easy-to-add tasty extras like cold-pressed juices.

"We get it," continued Gould, "Canadians are busier than ever, and the time and energy it can take to plan and prepare healthy meals is often one of the first things to go. Factor has been specifically designed to help turn a hassle into a habit, effortlessly."

Factor is brought to you by HelloFresh, which means Canadians can expect the same quality, freshness, and reliability they already know and love.

It's not just Canadians that crave convenience without compromise. With a market potential of $162 billion USD ($221 billion CAD) globally, the ready-to-heat segment is growing rapidly. To satisfy this global appetite, HelloFresh has not only acquired Factor in the US, but will be supporting the Canadian launch in Ontario. In the US, efforts are paying off: since being acquired by HelloFresh in November 2020, Factor has seen a compounded annual revenue growth of more than 100%.

Canadians can visit factormeals.ca to choose from the 10+ recipes available weekly, and select the meal plan that best meets their needs: 6, 8, 10, 12 and 18-serving meal boxes are available, at prices as low as $12 per serving. There's no lock-in subscription, and it's easy to skip and pause deliveries at any time.

* Measured by market share

About Factor

Factor is a ready-to-heat meal delivery service that takes a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. Weekly rotating menus are chef-prepared and dietitian-approved making clean eating simple and stress-free, providing convenience without having to compromise. Every Factor meal is made from scratch using only the freshest premium ingredients. Factor currently delivers to residents in Ontario with plans to expand delivery availability in 2023. Factor comes from the world's leading meal-kit company, HelloFresh, which means Canadians can expect the same quality, freshness, and reliability they already know and love. For more information visit www.factormeals.ca .

SOURCE Factor

For further information: [email protected]; Bri Bijman - [email protected] - 416-206-5242