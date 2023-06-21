Introducing Esprit-ai Sense™ Smart Bed Alarm - Hidden Under Mattress, Nurse Call Integrated with Advanced Sleep Quality Analysis

Rapidly match care to needs, reduce round check times, prevent falls, and improve sleep quality for residents. Nothing to push, always on and private.

OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The pandemic has put a spotlight on the acute shortage of staff in long term care and assisted living facilities around the world and the latest census data shows Canada's seniors over the age of 85 and those with dementia are among the fastest growing age groups in the country.

For this vulnerable group, they often need help with many Activities of Daily Living (ADL) such as bathing, dressing, grooming, using the toilet, etc. But it is the most basic activity of getting in- and out-of-bed and moving around that has the highest risk of injury and bed alarms are used by staff to minimize this risk.

"The issue is existing bed alarm solutions do not work and we thought seniors deserved better. Typical bed alarms are installed under the bed sheet and are uncomfortable for residents. They are also loud, disruptive, error prone and are often not integrated into nurse call workflows. Because of this they often create more work for the care team, not less ." says Patrick Tan, CEO of Esprit-ai.

Esprit-ai Sense™ Smart Bed Alarm is installed under the mattress. This unique positioning is not only comfortable for the resident but can detect more than one occupant and allows for re-use by eliminating hygienic and environmental issues such as incontinence that traditional Bed Alarms have. Esprit-ai Sense™ Smart Bed Alarm is highly customizable based on the personal mobility level of a resident and has multiple contact points which enables not only in and out of bed alerts but also provides very detailed sleep quality analysis.

"The Esprit-ai Sense™ Smart Bed Alarm system is more effective and comfortable than the traditional bed alarms." says Arta Shala, Regional Director of Operations at Riverstone Retirement.

"Esprit-ai Sense™ saves my care teams valuable time resulting in better care for our most vulnerable residents. It is almost like a buddy for staff." says Robin Meyers, Director Community Services at Carefor.

"We have been using Esprit-ai since 2022 and are seeing less falls in our Dementia Cottage and my care team are starting to share sleep data with their resident's physicians." says Heather Howard, Present and Owner of FoxRun By-The-River

"I really like their product and working with the team. In the future I hope to be able to prescribe an electronic system like this before or even instead of prescribing a pill" says Dr. Frank Knoefel, Physician and Dementia Researcher at Bruyère Hospital

The Esprit-ai Sense™ Smart Bed Alarm is also pre-integrated with a selection of other IoT devices such as door and window, motion and heat sensors which allow the Esprit-ai ™AI engine to detect and alert on other potential risks such as knowing when the stove is on, when a resident wanders, and can provide extremely useful when detecting a UTI.

For information on how to purchase please visit www.esprit-ai.com

ABOUT ESPRIT-AI

Esprit-ai™ are dedicated to helping seniors live longer, healthier, and safer lives and to giving caregivers peace of mind that their loved ones are always safe and well-protected. Our Esprit-ai Sense™ Smart Bed Alarm offering acts as an invisible caregiver, silently observing and protecting your most vulnerable residents. Invisible Dementia Care™ with no wearables, and no cameras. Distributed and supported in Ontario through a partnership with Zodiac Light Waves.

SOURCE Esprit AI Inc.