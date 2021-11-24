Introducing Copoint: leading Alberta SR&ED consultancy unveils new brand

Copoint (formerly TSGI Corporation) leverages SR&ED to help Canadian businesses fund the innovation that drives us all forward

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - TSGI Corporation, a leader in SR&ED consulting services for more than 27 years, is now Copoint.

"As our clients and their industries evolve, so do we," said Michael Bosdet, President of Copoint. "We're in the business of innovation. and we need a brand that reflects the energy and expertise we bring to our clients' industry-changing, world-shaping projects."

Though it has a new name and look, the exceptional value the company provides its clients has not changed. Copoint remains singularly focused on securing every dollar for which clients' projects are eligible so that they can continue to invest in the innovation that drives us all forward.

Copoint's clients represent the best in Canadian biomedical, clean tech, IT, energy, and manufacturing innovation, and they know that Copoint's multi-disciplinary team of tech and finance advisors will deliver a strategic, thorough application every time.

About Copoint

A leader in SR&ED consulting and trusted partner to clients since 1994, Copoint has filed more than 5,000 successful SR&ED projects, and consistently delivers significant returns on complex files, securing tens of millions for its largest client claims. Copoint's specialized team of finance and technology advisors are poised and ready take on your application, including all technical writing, so you and your team can focus on your business. Copoint is proud to serve as long-term partners to our clients, and we look forward to helping you get the most out of SR&ED so you can continue to invest in innovation. Learn more at www.copoint.ca

