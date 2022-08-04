Introducing CONEYCOIN - An Exclusive Capsule Collection By Coney Island Picnic and Pacsun

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Coney Island Picnic and PacSun are teaming up for the launch of their exclusive capsule collection, CONEYCOIN. The collection will be available exclusively on PacSun's website and in-store on August 11, 2022.

CONEYCOIN (CNW Group/Coney Island Picnic)

"We are super excited to partner with PacSun on this capsule collection," says Ryan Wood, creative director of Coney Island Picnic. "The CONEYCOIN collection is inspired by the meteoric rise of cryptocurrency and the newly minted wealth it has created, especially for a younger generation. The collection takes design nods from vintage computer ads of the 80's & 90's; yet twisted in a forward-thinking, unexpected way."

Here is what you can expect for this collection:

● 10-piece collection featuring Tee's, Sweats, Cardigan, Knit Polo, and Trucker Hat

● Bold graphics inspired by computer ad's of the 80's & 90's

● All tee's & fleece in the collection are made with Organic Cotton

● Prices range from $30 to $79

To learn more about Coney Island Picnic and see their current collection, visit https://coneyislandpicnic.com/ or follow them on Instagram @coneyislandpicnic .

Keep an eye out for the capsule collection at PacSun stores or on their website at https://www.pacsun.com/coney-island-picnic/ .

About Coney Island Picnic

Coney Island Picnic is a brand showcasing the works of a creative collective of artists and designers from around the world. With its disruptive, graphic-led approach, the brand is a reflection of East and West Coast youth culture; taking cues from psychedelic art, vintage athletics, skate, surf, and the spirit of subculture as a whole. Coney Island Picnic is not one person, therefore it is not one idea, voice, or emotion. It is an outlet to simply provide amusement in a world that needs more of it.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok .

SOURCE Coney Island Picnic

For further information: Daphne Tse, [email protected]