Introducing CLICK AND TELL: A Fresh Podcast Exploring the Social Media Revolution, Hosted by Sangita Patel and Carlos Bustamante

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - In an age where social media shapes careers, conversations, and culture, CLICK AND TELL is here to decode the art of influence. Produced by The Moment Lab, this dynamic new podcast is hosted by two of Canada's most celebrated on-air personalities: Sangita Patel and Carlos Bustamante.

Produced by The Moment Lab, this dynamic new podcast is hosted by two of Canada’s most celebrated on-air personalities: Sangita Patel and Carlos Bustamante. (CNW Group/The Moment Lab inc.)

Sangita Patel , known for Entertainment Tonight Canada and TLC's Love and Translation, brings her signature charm and energy to the mic. A Canadian Screen Award winner and Emmy contender, she's inspired millions with her #FitnessTuesday movement and engaging interviews with global stars.

Joining her is Carlos Bustamante , a six-time Canadian Screen Award-winning host and entertainment journalist. Best known as a beloved face of YTV and ET Canada, Carlos has interviewed icons like Cher, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Viola Davis, captivating audiences with his warmth and storytelling.

Together, Sangita and Carlos bring CLICK AND TELL to life, a podcast that explores how social media stars, celebrities, and influencers craft careers and global impact in today's digital-first world. Each episode dives into the posts that made them, offering behind-the-scenes insights into their journeys, strategies, and evolution in the modern media landscape.

"We're excited to share new stories that give fans a unique window into the minds of today's biggest creators," says Sangita Patel.

"CLICK AND TELL dives into the shift social media has brought to creativity, influence, and celebrity. It's the conversation everyone wants to hear," adds Carlos Bustamante.

Available in both audio and video formats, CLICK AND TELL delivers engaging storytelling, fresh insights, and candid conversations that keep listeners coming back for more.

Listen and Watch: The podcast is available now on all major podcast platforms and YouTube .

Follow the Conversation: [@clickandtellshow]

About The Moment Lab:

The Moment Lab is a leading creative production agency delivering dynamic content across digital, audio, and video platforms, crafting memorable experiences with top talent worldwide.

SOURCE The Moment Lab inc.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or further information, please contact: Ariela Moyal, [email protected], 514-827-8114