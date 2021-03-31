Introducing Citizen Portal - an all-new way to connect with your citizens

"Citizen Portal truly is a revolutionary way for cities, towns and municipalities to connect with their citizens." Tweet this

"Citizen Portal truly is a revolutionary way for cities, towns and municipalities to connect with their citizens," says Karen Mayfield, President at eSolutionsGroup.

Citizen Portal enhances municipal services by giving residents 24/7 digital access to information and statistics. Best of all, citizens will have a personalized experience, where each citizen's single sign-on dashboard will reflect their own interests and provide individual and geolocated neighbourhood information. For example, the City of Kitchener, Ontario developed MyKitchener, powered by Citizen Portal, to change the way citizens interact with their local government and city services. From the comfort of their own home, residents will be able to access everything the municipality has to offer in a fast, secure, and personalized manner.

