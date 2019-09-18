Introducing: Cannabis + Technology 2019

Business of Cannabis convenes leaders to discuss intersection of cannabis and technology

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's cannabis industry thought-leader, Business of Cannabis, today announced a partial speakers' list for its inaugural Cannabis + Technology event taking place Friday, September 27, 2019 at Steam Whistle Brewing in Toronto.

"Canada's approach to legalizing cannabis has opened the innovation floodgates for canna-tech,'' said Jay Rosenthal, Co-founder and President, Business of Cannabis. "Cannabis + Technology will highlight the innovators and companies leading the charge."

Confirmed speakers include:

Richard Carleton , CEO, Canadian Securities Exchange

, CEO, Canadian Securities Exchange Fern Glowinsky , CEO, Merrco Payments

, CEO, Merrco Payments Karim Ramji , CIO, Ontario Cannabis Store

, CIO, Ontario Cannabis Store Jo Vos , Managing Director/ Canada , Leafly

, Managing Director/ , Leafly Ken Weisbrod , VP, Business Development, Shoppers Drug Mart

"Canada is already the global hub of cannabis finance,'' said Richard Carleton, CEO, Canadian Securities Exchange. "We also have a unique opportunity to be the hub of technological innovation in the cannabis sector, which is why we are proud to be part of Cannabis + Technology."

The one-day event will showcase tech innovation from across the cannabis sector, thematically following the cannabis supply chain from cultivation technology to patient and consumer-facing technological advances.

To learn more about Cannabis + Technology and to purchase tickets visit: cannabisandtech.ca

About Business of Cannabis

Business of Cannabis is an award-winning cannabis business media, events and research platform connecting industry leaders and investors with business news, specialized event programming and strategic consulting. With the objective of helping the cannabis sector reach maturity faster, Business of Cannabis produces sophisticated digital content, niche events series and creative programs for B2B and B2C audiences. Founded in 2017, Business of Cannabis has earned its place as a respected and trusted voice for the industry and investors in the ever-expanding international cannabis space. For more information, please visit businessofcannabis.ca

