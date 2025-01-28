Introducing BIG North Capital: 177 Everyday Canadians Make History

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - One year after bankruptcy proceedings began for the owners of a now-defunct Ontario real estate company, a new organization, BIG North Capital Inc., was established by a group of investors to take over and manage the portfolio of the failed business. This marks a first for Canadian business in being the only set of individual investors to ever enter bankruptcy protection proceedings as individuals but emerge as a syndicated investment powerhouse.

Under the direction of Bull Market Private Equity Group, BIG North's President Dan Uszynski, and guided by a eight-person board of directors comprised from the 177 individual investors, BIG North Capital is a newly formed private equity business that plans to leverage it's 180+ property asset base valued at an estimated $44 Million (CAD) to create an investment fund with the goal of restoring the financial health of it's shareholders, many of whom had their life savings invested in the now defunct, real estate investment business.

One year ago, the 177 founding shareholders were all complete strangers who invested in a real estate scheme that failed and filed for creditor protection, leaving hundreds of investors scrambling. In June, a court-appointed monitor released a court-ordered report into the conduct of the real estate companies, the findings of which helped trigger numerous lawsuits and the opening of an ongoing fraud investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police's Economic Crime and Corruption Unit: Anti-Racket branch.

Uszynski said; "To say our group has been through tough times is an understatement. Many of us had our life savings at risk. We are made up of Canadians from all walks of life who took the lemons we were dealt and are making lemonade. We took action together to form a company that is picking up the pieces left behind by the people we invested in who are under investigation. Now we are focused on using our collective strength and aim to become Canada's fastest-growing and most trusted private equity investment company."

Guided by their B.I.G. philosophy—Buy, Invest, and Grow, BIG North has formed a Real Estate Trust and partnered with a property services organization to manage the residential real estate portfolio based in the Northern Ontario communities of Timmins, Sudbury, Kirkland Lake and Sault Ste. Marie. The housing portfolio will generate resources for a series of private equity investments.

"We have ambitious goals and the collective strength of our founding shareholders is our greatest asset. All shareholders bring something to the table; expertise, opportunities, capital, and a drive to succeed," says Uszynski.

About BIG North Capital Inc.: For Canadian businesses in need of financial empowerment, BIG North Capital is the most trusted private equity business partner who views challenge as an opportunity. Our track record of results began with our being the only group in Canadian history to enter distressed asset proceedings as unorganized small individual investors and exit as a syndicated investment powerhouse.

