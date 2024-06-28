Introducing Azure Autoverse, the upcoming Technology company from the Indian Automotive landscape

TORONTO, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - We are proud to announce our participation in Collision 2024, Toronto, Canada, as part of the prestigious ALPHA Startup Program. Our mission is to drive innovation and efficiency in every aspect of the industry, from luxury to mass segment.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Nishit Ghelani, is a passionate individual with a wealth of experience from key leadership role at dealers of Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Kia, and Volkswagen. He brings unique combination of deep-rooted knowledge of the Auto industry and cutting-edge technology to create comprehensive solutions that transform businesses.

Our team of experts has a proven track record of

Identifying bottlenecks of automotive business and developing customised solutions

of automotive business and These products are driven by innovative technologies like AI, ML, Quantum Computing, and Big Data analytics to enhance outputs.

We're not limited to passenger vehicles; we're committed to providing solutions for every form of mobility, enabling every segment of the automotive industry to optimize their assets and achieve maximum output.

Our SaaS products, built on cutting-edge platforms, streamline businesses. As a technology company rooted in the Auto industry, we offer unparalleled solutions that connect deeply with dealerships, providing a unique advantage over conventional options.

With over 300 dealerships across 23 different brands, appealing all types of dealers from North India to South India and from West India to East India, our customer base is a testament to our innovative approach.

Our Flagship Products

Dream Dashboard: A browser-based BI solution designed to simplify decision-making by storing all KPIs in one accessible location enabling slicing and dicing of data.

AutoMate: A browser-based automation application that streamlines the booking to delivery (sales) process through smart workflow and automation tools, leading to enhanced working capital management.

Digital Dealer: The platform leverages cutting-edge technologies like VR, AR, and Generative AI to create a highly immersive and engaging automotive retail experience. This innovative platform seamlessly blends the physical and digital realms.

Digital Dealer offers an immersive experience, allowing customers to virtually explore, sit in, and test drive vehicles, reducing physical real estate needs and providing cost savings.

It enhances the customer journey with seamless interactivity and delivers actionable insights through advanced analytics for data-driven decisions, tailored marketing, and optimized inventory management.

An Automotive technology company that's " From The Auto - By The Auto - For The Auto "

SOURCE Azure Knowledge corp

More info email at [email protected]; or call +1-416-844-2346.